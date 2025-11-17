Syamel Brings PERTAMA to PJPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Malaysia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Malaysia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After almost a decade in the industry, Syamel is inviting his fans to a one-of-a-kind experience - Pertama - A New Journey Together With Me, Syamel an intimate fanmeet that marks the beginning of his new journey.

This special session is Syamel’s personal way of saying thank you to everyone who has stood by him through the years. Fans can look forward to a sneak peek of his upcoming project, a live Q&A session, and exclusive limited-edition merchandise prepared just for the occasion. More than just a performance, PERTAMA is a heartfelt celebration of connection, memories, and music. It’s a moment for Syamel to reconnect, reflect, and share his gratitude with the people who have supported him from the start.

PERTAMA marks a new chapter for Syamel - one that celebrates his growth, artistry, and enduring bond with his fans.