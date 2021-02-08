Wreaths Across America Announces Start Of The Mobile Education Exhibit's 2021 National Tour

Wreaths Across America has announced the start of the 2021 national tour for its Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE). The MEE will hit the road this month in Maine and head Southwest towards Texas for both private and public scheduled events.

"The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation's heroes," said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. "However, over the last year, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring, while supporting and giving back to the communities it visits."

The MEE achieves this goal by bringing the local community, veterans, active-duty military and their families together through interactive exhibits, short films, and shared stories. The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation's heroes as well as to serve as an official 'welcome home' station for our nation's Vietnam Veterans.

When the MEE pulls into your area, all veterans, active-duty military, their families, and the local community members are invited and encouraged to visit, take a tour and speak with WAA representatives and volunteers. They can also share more about the national nonprofit, and the work its volunteers do to support our heroes and their communities year-round.

To host the MEE in your community, whether it be for a parade, a school-related or veterans' organization, or a public or private event, visit https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/mee to make a request.

Initial planned stops include two private events in Alabama and seven Public events in Texas:

BIRMINGHAM, AL- Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. The first stop on the 2021 tour will be on Monday, Feb. 22, at Boyd Brothers Transportation. This private event is to say thank you to our essential worker, truck drivers who graciously volunteered their efforts and resources to help honor our nation's veterans on Wreaths Across America Day.

BIRMINGHAM, AL- Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. The second stop will be a private event, closed to the public and will provide an opportunity for J&M employees, veterans and their families to show their appreciation and thanks to our nation's servicemen and women through WAA values and teachings. The J&M Tank Lines family is a dedicated supporter of the WAA program.

TOMBALL, TX - Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. The third stop will be the first open to the public in 2021 and will be at Tomball Market Place located at 14251 Farm to Market 2920 in Tomball, and open to the public from 7am-7pm. WAA supporters are proud to have the opportunity to offer tours of this Mobile Education Exhibit to the general public as a way to say thank you for years of support.

HOUSTON, TX - Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. The next stop on the tour will also be open to the public at Village Plaza at Bunker Hill located at 9710 Katy Fwy, Houston, from 7am-7pm. WAA supporters in Houston are excited to bring an opportunity to create awareness for Wreaths Across America to the people of this great city.

WEBSTER, TX - Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. The following stop will take place at Baybrook Gateway located at 1001 Bay Area Blvd in Webster, open to the public from 7am-7pm. WAA volunteers are happy to have the chance to use the Mobile Education Exhibit as a way to offer education to the general public about the service and sacrifices of our nations veterans and their families.

HOUSTON, TX- Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The next stop on the tour will be at Westar Moving and Storage located at 4545 Pine Timbers, Suite 334, open to the public from 2pm-6pm. The Houston Movers Association/Southwest Movers Association and Westar Moving and Storage are proud to be able to bring this exhibit to Texas for the enjoyment of their employees and the general public as a way to say thank you for years of support.

BRYAN, TX- Thursday, March 4, 2021. The next scheduled stop will be at the American Legion Post / Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 937 and Brazos Valley Marine Corps League Chapter 1391, located at 101 Waco Street in Bryan from 8am-6pm.

COLLEGE STATION, TX- Friday, March 5, 2021. Continuing in Texas, the next scheduled stop will be at Ranch Harley Davidson, located at 4101 Texas 6 Frontage Road in College Station from 9am-6pm. Working in conjunction with The Bryan College Station Chamber of Commerce, Jersey Mikes Subs and Ranch Harley Davidson, this stop is open to the general public and will help support a BCSCC ribbon cutting ceremony.

COLLEGE STATION, TX- Saturday, March 6, 2021. Staying in College Station, the MEE will be at Ranch Harley Davidson one more day, from 11am-7pm. This is open to the general public as a way to say thank you for local public and volunteer support.

The public tours for the MEE are free and open to the public with social distancing, sanitation and COVID-19 safety procedures in place to protect the health of all visitors in accordance with the CDCs recommendation for large gatherings stemming from concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the media, dignitaries, veterans and other interested groups are urged to come, ask questions, share stories and experience this one-of-a-kind exhibit.

Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing wreaths on veteran's headstones at Arlington National Cemetery. However, in 2020 alone, the organization placed more than 1.7 million sponsored veterans' wreaths at 2,557 participating locations nationwide. Throughout the calendar year you can tune in to Wreaths Across America Internet Radio, 24/7, to learn more about the mission and those who support it across the country, as well as the hundreds of local charitable efforts nationwide that are funded through wreath sponsorships.

You can sponsor a veteran's wreath anytime for $15 at www.wreathacrossamerica.org. Each sponsorship goes toward a live, balsam wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero as we endeavor to honor all veterans laid to rest at noon on Saturday, December 18, 2021, as part of National Wreaths across America Day.

Click here to find a local participating cemetery near you to support go to and type in your town and/or state.