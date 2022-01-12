Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Maine Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Maine Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Elaine Bard - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Some Theatre Company

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

James Gray - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Owain Milliken - SIGNED, ABIGAIL R - St Lawrence Arts

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Angie Stemp - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Anna Fitzgerald & Marvin Merritt IV - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Richard J Hinds - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Emma Hersey-Powers - SIGNED, ABIGAIL R - St Lawrence Arts

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Anna Fitzgerald & Marvin Merritt IV - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company

Best Direction Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Debra Susi - ALMOST MAINE - Waterville Opera House

Best Direction Of A Stream (Professional)

Anna Fitzgerald & Marvin Merritt IV - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Elaine Bard - NO EXIT - Some Theatre Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Finn Bamber - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - ISLE Theater Company

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

52 BLUE - Gen Z. Productions

Best Musical (Professional)

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Molly Frantzen - SISTER ROBERT ANNE'S CABARET CLASS - Lyric Music Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Megan Kane - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Jake Sherburne - PUFFS - Some Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Anna Fitzgerald - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Professional)

Marvin Merritt IV - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - ISLE Theater Company

Best Play (Non-Professional)

PUFFS! - Some Theatre Company

Best Play (Professional)

DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

PUFFS - Some Theatre Company

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Professional)

DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Karl Carrigan - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - City Theater, Biddeford

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Alexander Turanski - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Iain Odlin - SIGNED, ABIGAIL R. - Slemons Productions

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Kevin Heard - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret (Professional)

Lindsay Roberts - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Soara-Joye Ross - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Dylan Kraekel - SIGNED, ABIGAIL R. - Slemons Productions

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Marvin Merritt IV - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company