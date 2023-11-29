Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards

Voting is open through December 31st.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Support East Coast Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday Photo 3 Support East Coast Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday
USM Theatre Opens TOO MUCH LIGHT MAKES THE BABY GO BLIND, November 30 Photo 4 USM Theatre Opens TOO MUCH LIGHT MAKES THE BABY GO BLIND, November 30

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards

Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

See a mistake? Please let us know here.



Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES

1
Portland Stage to Present Holiday Classic A CHRISTMAS CAROL Photo
Portland Stage to Present Holiday Classic A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Portland Stage Company is bringing back a locally adapted holiday classic paired with a winter clothing drive to benefit Maine Needs.

2
USM Theatre Opens TOO MUCH LIGHT MAKES THE BABY GO BLIND, November 30 Photo
USM Theatre Opens TOO MUCH LIGHT MAKES THE BABY GO BLIND, November 30

Join the USM Department of Theatre for the high-octane, interactive theatre experience of 'Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind.' Can they perform thirty plays in under an hour? Find out at Russell Hall Stage.

3
Tom Mulas JACOB MARLEYS CHRISTMAS CAROL to be Presented at Theater At Monmouth This Holida Photo
Tom Mula's JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL to be Presented at Theater At Monmouth This Holiday Season

Theater at Monmouth's 54th year will conclude with the return of Tom Mula's comedic take on a Holiday favorite, Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol Featuring Paul Haley.

4
MCPKIDS! to Present ELF THE MUSICAL JR Next Month Photo
MCPKIDS! to Present ELF THE MUSICAL JR Next Month

MCPKIDS! presents 'Elf The Musical JR' in collaboration with Monmouth Community Players. Follow the journey of Buddy, a young orphan who discovers his true identity and sets out on a mission to find his birth father in New York City. This heartwarming production features a talented cast of 32 students aged 7-13.

From This Author - BWW Awards

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Ottawa AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards; THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Leads Best Play!Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards; THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Leads Best Play!

Videos

Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
View all Videos

Maine SHOWS
A Christmas Carol in Maine A Christmas Carol
Penobscot Theatre Company (11/30-12/24)
ELF the Musical in Maine ELF the Musical
City Theater (12/01-12/17)
And Then There Were None in Maine And Then There Were None
L/A Community Little Theatre (1/18-1/28)
Livin for Drag: Happy Holigays in Maine Livin for Drag: Happy Holigays
Penobscot Theatre Company (12/07-12/23)
Corduroy in Maine Corduroy
The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine (12/01-12/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You