Tickets Now On Sale For Ogunquit Playhouse's 2025 Annual Gala

Ogunquit Playhouse has announced that tickets are now on sale for its 2025 Annual Gala, taking place Monday, August 4 at 6:30 pm, and celebrating Bradford T. Kenney's 20th season as Executive Artistic Director. The evening will feature a one-night-only performance by Broadway legend Bernadette Peters, followed by a celebratory dinner at the stunning Cliff House in Cape Neddick.



Kenney's leadership over the past two decades has transformed the historic Playhouse into one of the country's most respected regional theaters. The gala will honor his visionary stewardship and enduring contributions to American theatre.



“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve as Executive Artistic Director of the Ogunquit Playhouse these past 20 seasons,” said Kenney. “I'm humbled by what we've accomplished together—thanks to the unwavering support of our board, staff, artists, and community—and I look forward to what lies ahead as we approach our centennial.”



Bernadette Peters is one of the most critically acclaimed Broadway performers of her generation. With a career spanning stage, film, television, and concert halls worldwide, Peters has earned three Tony Awards, a Golden Globe, and numerous Grammy and Emmy nominations. Her unforgettable roles in Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods, Gypsy, and Hello, Dolly! have solidified her status as a musical theatre icon.



Bradford T. Kenney joined Ogunquit Playhouse in 2005 and has since produced more than 90 shows, launched a thriving new works program, and significantly expanded the organization's reach and impact. Under his leadership, the Playhouse has earned national acclaim and grown from a summer stock institution into a vibrant, year-round regional theater.



The celebration begins with a pre-show cocktail reception and a not-to-be-missed performance by Bernadette Peters. Dinner will follow at Cliff House, just south of the Playhouse, offering breathtaking views of the Maine coastline.



