Oct. 1, 2019  

Three-Legged Therapy Dog To Make Stage Debut In ANNIE

One remarkable dog named "Lucky" will soon make his stage debut in the L-A Community Little Theatre production of "Annie."

You might say that Lucky himself has had a "hard-knock life." He had to have his right leg amputated when he was only 12-weeks old.

Christy Gardner, an army veteran and double amputee herself, is training Lucky to be a therapy dog. She has been with him at rehearsals as he gets ready for opening night on October 18.

Learn more about Lucky in this WMTW-TV report at https://www.wmtw.com/article/3-legged-therapy-dog-to-make-stage-debut-in-annie/.



