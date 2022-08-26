The Public Theatre's 32nd Season Begins with MORNING AFTER GRACE

The Public Theatre opens its 32nd season on Sept 16 with Morning After Grace, a hilarious and heartfelt new comedy that every Baby Boomer on the planet is going to want to see!

"When we first read Morning After Grace, we laughed, we cried and we knew it would be the perfect fit for our audience", says Co-Artistic Director Janet Mitchko. "It's a refreshingly honest comedy for grown-ups, tackling real life issues like love, loss, sex, marriage, growing older, caring for aging parents and even medical marijuana munchies in a way that is both very, very funny and moving - AND we have assembled a fabulous cast of veteran Broadway actors to bring this great play to life".

After flirting at a funeral, Abigail and Angus wake up the next morning under the same blanket! When a neighbor suddenly knocks on the door, all bets are off for a peaceful retirement. Filled with unexpected twists and delightful surprises, Morning After Grace, playing Sept 16-25, successfully proves that getting older doesn't mean the end of living, loving or learning.

Next up, on Sept 30 and Oct 1, come to the theatre and cast your vote at the Manhattan Short Film Festival. Ten short films from around the world will be shown in over 500 worldwide venues during the same week and the winners will be voted on by the audience. Past audiences have chosen a film that went on to win an Academy Award for best short film. Don't miss this chance to see the next generation of filmmakers from around the world.

November 4-13 brings the New England premiere of The Victorian Ladies' Detective Collective. It's Sherlock Holmes meets Arsenic & Old Lace in this entertaining murder mystery with a modern female sensibility. When a series of single ladies are mysteriously murdered in the vicinity of a London boarding house run by two strong-willed sisters, they team up with a cheeky American actress and decide to set off and solve the crime themselves!

Ring in the New Year with the Winner of the Steinberg New American Play Award, Pilgrims Musa and Sheri in the New World playing March 3-12. A love letter to the immigrant experience, this delightful and thought-provoking romantic comedy is an entertaining and relevant story for many communities in Maine. Anyone who has ever looked for love knows the dilemma. Do you make a safe, sensible match, or risk everything on the unexpected great love of your life? Musa, a sweet-natured immigrant cab driver and semi-practicing Muslim, and Sheri, a sassy American waitress, negotiate the twists and turns of love and cultural differences in this smart, funny, and provocative romantic comedy.

Start the Spring with Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense playing April 21-30. The performance guarantees this delightfully silly comedy will tickle the funny bone in audiences of all ages. Bertie's friends find his anecdotes so entertaining they've suggested he rent a theatre and tell them onstage! Luckily for him, his dependable valet Jeeves is on hand to run the lights, create the scenery, play all the roles and save the day! Inspired by the comic stories of P.G. Wodehouse, and told in the comic style of the company's past production of The Hound of the Baskervilles, don't miss London's Olivier Award Winner for Best New Comedy.

The company ends its season with the addition of a fabulously funny family friendly show called Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical, May 19-21. Committed to creating first rate professional theatre for children, families and school groups, this delightful musical combines catchy songs, the humor of a Pixar film and an empowering message into entertaining family fun for ages 4 and up! When 8-year-old Lily moves to a new town, she faces the challenge of being the first Polkadot in an all Square school. Lily's quest for acceptance seems hopeless until she meets a Square boy whose curiosity for her Polkadot skin blooms into a friendship and together they set off to show their peers how our differences make us awesome, not outcasts. The company is also offering special morning student matinee performances of this show as part of our educational programming.

Season subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale for all productions. For more information visit thepublictheatre.org or call 782-3200.