The Public Theatre Announces Virtual Class Offerings

Do you have a budding young star at home looking for a chance to shine? Whether your child dreams of being an actor or needs an outlet for their creativity, The Public Theatre is offering pay-what-you-can virtual theatre classes for children ages 9-12 and 13-17. The Public Theatre's newest program, Virtual PLAYground. puts FUN in learning the fundamentals of theatre. Taught on ZOOM by a staff of theatre professionals, Virtual PLAYground provides a fun and challenging experience along with a nurturing environment to help children feel comfortable and confident while expressing themselves through acting, improvisation, writing, singing/voice and dance/movement. Sign-up now to participate in these great summer workshops!

Session 1: Tues, July 21 - Ignite your Imagination!

Class for ages 9-12 will be held from 10-10:45am. Class for ages 13-17 will be held from 12-1pm.

Anything is possible in this fun class that breaks the rules about what you think you can think. Does teaching your dog to fly seem like a bad idea? Not in this class! Using theatre games, voice, movement and writing exercises, we expand what we think is possible and explore new ways to express ourselves. Since we have the power to imagine anything, let's create more things that make us giggle!

Session 2: Tues, July 28 - A Musical Theatre (dance) Intensive!

Class for ages 9-12 will be held from 10-10:45am. Class for ages 13-17 will be held from 12-1pm.

Dance to your favorite musicals from the comfort of your own home! In this high energy and entertaining workshop, students learn choreography set to the cast albums of popular musicals while exploring style, character, and storytelling. No previous dance experience is required.

Session 3: Tues, Aug 4 - Creating Cool Characters.

Class for ages 9-12 will be held from 10-10:45am. Class for ages 13-17 will be held from 12-1pm.

If YOU were a character in a play, what's the most important thing you'd want an audience to know about you? Using theatre games and creative writing, we'll explore the things in our lives that make US interesting characters. By the end of class, you'll create and perform a short monologue to share your amazing self with the world.

Workshops can be taken individually or as a series. All students will need access to the internet, with audio and video capabilities. All classes have a limited enrollment.

To sign up and secure your spot visit: thepublictheatre.org

For additional questions email info@thepublictheatre.org or call 207 782-2211

PLEASE NOTE: By actively participating in these classes, you agree for your voice and image to be recorded and included on The Public Theatre's website after the class has ended.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You