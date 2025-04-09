THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE Comes to Mad Horse Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Legend of Georgia McBride by Matthew Lopez, directed by Joshua Chard is an uplifting play about inclusivity; a wildly entertaining story about friendship, acceptance, and finding a family in the unlikeliest of places.

After years of struggling at a small-time club in the Florida Panhandle, Casey realizes it's now or never for his career as an Elvis impersonator. Enter Miss Tracy Mills, a self-proclaimed grand dame of drag who guarantees Casey's life is about to get “all shook up.” Matthew Lopez's hip-shakin', heartwarming tale explores what happens when one man trades in his blue suede shoes for platform pumps and discovers he ain't nothing but a drag queen.

The cast includes Mad Horse company member Mark Rubin and guest artists: Maya Williams, Tyler Costigan, Robbie Harrison and Chartreuse Money. The production crew contains the following company members: Marie Stewart-Harmon (Production Manager), Savannah Irish (Stage Manager), Stacey Koloski (Props Design) and Allison McCall (Costume Design). Guest artists include: Joshua Chard (Director), Molly Wagner (Assistant Stage Manager), Florence Cooley (Lighting Design), Jim Leighton (Set Designer), Matthew Ferrel (Set Builder), Sabrina Gallego (Musical Director) and Leo Mock (Intimacy Coordinator).

“Directing The Legend of Georgia McBride has been a joyful and meaningful experience. This play is both important and deeply funny—it celebrates queer joy, the families we choose, and the power of showing up as ourselves. It also speaks to the erasure experienced by many marginalized communities, inviting audiences to consider whose stories are told, whose are left out, and what that says about us. In a time of political pushback against LGBTQ+ people and other vulnerable groups, humor becomes a powerful tool. Laughter creates space for reflection, healing, and hope—and this story reminds us that representation matters, especially when it brings both heart and levity to the stage.” - Joshua Chard, Director

Matthew López is an American playwright and screenwriter born in Panama City, Florida. His plays include The Whipping Man, Somewhere, Reverberation, The Legend of Georgia McBride, and The Inheritance. The Inheritance premiered at London's Young Vic in 2018, where it was called "the most important American play of the century." It opened on Broadway In 2019. The Inheritance is the most honored American play in a generation, sweeping the "Best Play" awards in both London and New York. His many theatrical awards include the Tony Award, Olivier Award, Drama Desk Award, Evening Standard Award, London Critics Circle Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama League Award, WhatsOnStage Award, and the Southbank Sky Arts Award. He is the first Latino writer to win the Tony Award for Best Play.

Shows run Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 with 3 Sunday performances, 2 at 2:00 (5/11 and 5/25) and one at 5:00 (5/18.) There will be one Wednesday 7:30 performance on 5/14.

PAY WHAT YOU DECIDE: The entire season of Mad Horse productions are Pay-What-You-Decide (PWYD). That means every production, every performance, every person pays what you decide. Here's how it works: Make a no-cost reservation. Come see the show. Make a payment as you leave the theater!

Comments