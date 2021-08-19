State Theatre Will Require Proof of Vaccination For Upcoming Events, Effective Immediately

According to a statement posted to the venue's Facebook page, the State Theatre in Portland, Maine will require proof of vaccination to attend all upcoming events.

Effective immediately, all patrons and staff attending the State Theatre and the State Theatre Presents concerts at Thompson's Point will need to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test from the past 48 hours, along with a matching photo ID.

Proof of vaccination can be your physical vaccine card or a photo of your card. Children under 12 are exempt from this policy.

Upcoming events include Brandi Carlile, Lake Street Dive, Jason Mraz, and more. Learn more at statetheatreportland.com.

