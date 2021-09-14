Portland Stage Announces New Health and Safety Policy for Entry to Public Performances

With the recent rise in COVID cases due to the Delta Variant, Portland Stage is joining multiple organizations in the Greater Portland area in their effort to prioritize audience, staff, volunteer, and artist safety by requiring masking and vaccinations (or negative COVID tests) of our patrons. These protocols, which include a state-of-the-art, upgraded bipolar ionization HVAC system, will provide multiple layers of protection for our community.

EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

For all public performances, in order to enter the theater, all patrons, front-of-house staff, and volunteer ushers must present either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test and wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

To verify that vaccination status, patrons must present either the physical copy or a photo of their COVID-19 vaccine card, as well as a valid photo ID (state, government, or school ID) at the door.

If the patron cannot verify that they are fully vaccinated, they must provide a time-stamped printout, photo, or email of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance or a Rapid Antigen Test taken within 24 hours of the performance.

Visit https://www.maine.gov/covid19/testing for a list of testing locations that are part of Maine's testing program.

Portland Stage is currently NOT accepting proof of vaccination through mobile or third-party apps.

All patrons, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks at all times while inside the building and during the performance.

Whenever masking is required during a performance, concessions will not be offered in the lobby.

Most of the 2021-22 season productions will have a Digital on Demand version available to ticket buyers, and all in-person tickets for these productions will come with digital insurance.

Patrons who are feeling ill, have been exposed to COVID-19 prior to their visit, or are unable to comply with the safety protocols are asked not to attend the theater. Instead, contact the Box Office at 207.774.0465 to discuss ticketing options.

Portland Stage will continue to regularly review and update its COVID Safety Policy, as well as submit the policy to the artists' unions AEA, SDC, and USA for approval.

If the CDC guidelines or the safety protocols change, that information will be included in the ticket reminder emails that arrive 24-48 hours before each performance.

For information on how to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, visit https://www.maine.gov/covid19/vaccines/vaccination-sites or call 1-888-445-4111.

For more information on the COVID-19 pandemic in Maine, please visit the Maine CDC site here, call 211, or email info@211maine.org.

Air Purification and Improved Air Quality

A critical safety aspect that Portland Stage was concerned about as an indoor venue was the update of its HVAC system. The HVAC system, installed by W.H. Demmons in 2020, utilizes bipolar ionization technology, which releases charged atoms that attach to and deactivate harmful substances like bacteria, mold, allergens, and viruses by pulling the hydrogen atom away, causing the harmful substances to die. Recent testing of this system for effectiveness against the COVID-19 virus by two different independent laboratories, Analytical Lab Group and Innovative Bioanalysis, revealed that the level of the virus would be cut by 90% within 60 minutes.