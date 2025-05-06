Ogunquit Playhouse Launches Stage Door Initiatives For The 2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ogunquit Playhouse has announced Stage Door Initiatives for the 2025 Season. These initiatives aim to make live theatre more accessible for New England residents by providing discounted and free ticket options. The various opportunities are listed below and will be made available starting May 12, 2025. Please contact the Ogunquit Playhouse Box Office at (207) 646-5511 with any questions.

Maine Resident Rush Tickets

$40 tickets will be available for Maine residents two hours prior to any performance on a first-come, first-served basis. Patrons will be required to present proof of residency to access the discounted tickets.

Free Tickets for Individuals 25 and Under

Maine and New Hampshire residents ages 25 and under are eligible for one free ticket per season in Select or Economy seating. This ticket can be reserved with the box office at (207) 646-5511. Patrons will be required to show a valid ID in order to receive the ticket.

Family 4-Pack

Beginning May 15, Family 4-Packs will be on sale for the 2025 season. This package includes 4 tickets to 4 mainstage shows for $400 (equal to $25 per ticket). These tickets are valid for Choice, Select, Economy, Accessible, and Limited View seating. The 4-Packs are available to Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire residents. The 4-Pack can be for any combination of Adults and Children (children under three are free while sitting on someone's lap). No service or restoration fees apply, though the tickets are subject to exchange fees.

Passport to Adventure

Passport to Adventure is a lottery that offers patrons the opportunity to access low-priced tickets to select 2025 Mainstage performances. At the start of the 2025 season, a post will be made on Ogunquit Playhouse social media with a Google Form to register to hear about these opportunities. Those who are registered will be contacted one week prior to the performance regarding available tickets. Winners will be notified via email one week prior to the performance. They will be awarded two $30 tickets and two concession tickets.

Students

Pre-K through Grad School students are eligible for one $20 ticket per order. These tickets are available in the Select and Economy sections. The student must provide their ID to pick up the tickets.

Veterans & Military

Current and retired Military members are eligible for 10% off their tickets in Choice, Select, and Economy seating. Military ID/Papers must be presented to pick up the tickets.



Comments