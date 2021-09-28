Ogunquit Playhouse Announces Fall 2021 Arts Academy Programs

Ogunquit Playhouse has announced their fall 2021 Arts Academy programming, offering theatre education through courses, camps, and workshops, and more.

Check out their schedule below!

MTI'S BEST OF BROADWAY JUNIOR REVUE (AGES 12-18)

Sundays, Noon to 5:00p - Oct 3 thru Nov 7 **includes 30 min break

Tuition: $500 (includes a $25 registration fee)

In addition to learning music and choreography from famous Broadway productions, students will also study Acting and Improvisation techniques (a $300 value). Featuring songs from James & the Giant Peach, Children of Eden, Fiddler on the Roof, Legally Blonde, Into the Woods, High School Musical, Oliver, Disney's The Little Mermaid, Guys & Dolls, Singin' in the Rain, Disney's Aladdin, Disney's Mary Poppins, Sister Act, Godspell, and Once On This Island.

All work will lead to a final presentation on Sat Nov 13 at 3:00p, with a dress rehearsal Fri Nov 12 from 5-8:30p.

MTI'S BEST OF BROADWAY JUNIOR REVUE: KIDS EDITION (AGES 7-11)

Saturdays, 11:00a to 4:00p - Oct 2 thru Nov 6 **Includes 30 min break

Tuition: $500 (includes a $25 registration fee)

In addition to learning music and choreography from famous Broadway productions, students will also study Acting and Improvisation techniques (a $300 value). Featuring songs from Willy Wonka, Suessical, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Honk, Dear Edwina, Disney's Frozen, Elf, Peter Pan, Annie, Disney's Winnie The Pooh, Elephant and Piggie, Matilda, Junie B Jones, and Shrek.

All work will lead to a final presentation on Sat Nov 13 at 11:00a, with a dress rehearsal Thu Nov 11 from 5-8:30p.

SONGS WE LOVE TO SING! (AGES 5-6)

Saturdays, 9:00a to 10:30a - Oct 2 thru Nov 6

Tuition: $300 (includes a $25 registration fee)

This energized performance class will combine, acting, singing and dancing, all to songs from favorite Disney movies and popular Broadway Shows! Students will be encouraged to explore their creativity through Theatre Games and improvisation.

All work will lead to a final presentation on Sat Nov 6 at 9:00a.

For more information visit their website: http://www.ogunquitplayhouse.org/education