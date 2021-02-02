Midcoast Symphony Orchestra Presents GABBING WITH GEORGE ABOUT GEORGE

Midcoast Symphony Orchestra has announced that it will hold online events in lieu of in-person performances through May. Up next will be Gabbing with George about George.

Rohan Smith, MSO's music director and conductor, continues our series of Facebook Live chats with some of MSO's favorite guest artists.

The event takes place on Saturday, February 6 at 7-8 p.m.

Pianist George Lopez will join Smith to talk about George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" that Lopez performed with MSO in 2009. Smith and Lopez will explore the roots of the piece as well as how various artists, including Lopez, have interpreted it.

Lopez has been a featured pianist across the globe as recitalist and soloist with orchestras. He has been guest soloist with MSO numerous times and is an audience favorite. He is the Beckwith Artist in Residence at Bowdoin College and conducts the Bowdoin Chamber Orchestra, in addition to being a piano instructor there.

The event may be viewed live on MSO's Facebook page and will be available on MSO's YouTube channel after the event.

Learn more at https://www.midcoastsymphony.org/concerts/.