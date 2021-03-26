Mad Horse Theatre Presents An Evening With Poet Maya Williams

Mad Horse Theatre Company will present a new virtual theater experience, Judas and Suicide, an evening with guest artist poet Maya Williams with art by Buff Cat. Maya Williams performs her poems and discusses the nuances of suicidality & mental health through the lens of faith, medication, & healing.

Maya Williams (she/hers, they/them, and ey/em) is a religious queer Black Mixed Race suicide survivor constantly writing poems. She was a finalist of the Slam Free Or Die Qualifier Slam for their National Poetry Slam (NPS) 2018 team and a runner up of the Slam Free or Die Individual Slam Championship in 2018. They have featured as a guest artist, panelist, and speaker in spaces such as The Mixed Remixed Festival in Los Angeles, California, The Interfaith Leadership Institute in Chicago, Illinois, Black Table Arts in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and The Kennedy Center's Arts Across America series. Eir PortFringe show, "When Speaking to an Extraterrestrial" won a PortFringe's Patron's Choice Award in 2019.

The evening will include a live zoom performance followed by a talk back with Maya. Your ticket includes access to the live performances and a link to a recording of the event available until 4/30/2021. Tickets are pay-what-you-decide and are available at madhorse.com.