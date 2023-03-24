Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mad Horse Theatre Company Presents DANCE NATION By Clare Barron, April 20- May 14

An unexpected, whimsical and touching experience that subverts the classic coming of age story into something as weird, messy, and wonderful as actual puberty.

Mar. 24, 2023  

Mad Horse Theatre Company presents Dance Nation by Clare Barron April 20th - May 14th.

Dance Nation, directed by Lisa Muller Jones, is an unexpected, whimsical and touching experience that subverts the classic coming of age story into something as weird, messy, and wonderful as actual puberty.

Somewhere in America an army of preteen competitive dancers plots to take over the world. If they are good enough, they'll claw their way to the top at the Boogie Down Grand Prix in Tampa Bay. But in Clare Barron's raucous pageant of ambition and ferocity, these young dancers (all played by adult actors) have more than choreography on their minds. Every dance move is a step toward finding themselves, and a fight to unleash their power.

Dance Nation, a finalist for the 2019 Pulitzer Prize, captures the sweet, strange and uncomfortable aspects of growing up in and surviving the world of competitive tween dance. Using adult actors allows us to see what these kids are going through and see the persons they will eventually become; to witness both the kid going through it in real time and the adult who will always carry that moment with them.

Clare Barron is a playwright and performer from Wenatchee, Washington. Her play Dance Nation is the recipient of the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, The Relentless Award established in honor of Philip Seymour Hoffman and a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2019. Other plays include: You Got Older (Mad Horse production, 2021) which received an Obie Award, Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Play, and was a Susan Smith Blackburn finalist; I'll Never Love Again and Baby Screams Miracle. She is the recipient of a Whiting Award for Drama, the Paula Vogel Playwriting Award at The Vineyard, and the Page 73 Fellowship; and is a member of New Dramatists.

The cast features Company Members Savannah Irish, Allison McCall, Marie Stewart Harmon, and Janice Gardner with Guest Artists Jared Mongeau, Robbie Harrison, Komal Redu, Noli French, and Rumbidzai Mufuka.


The production team includes Company Members: Mark Rubin (Production Manager) and Christopher Price (Set Designer); and Guest Artists: Lisa Muller Jones (Director), Caroline Smith (Stage Manager), Nate Speckman (Sound Design), Kat Moraros (Props), Chris DeFillip (Lighting Design), Braden Socquet (Costumes), Kaylin Kerina (choreographer) and Hollie Pryer (intimacy coordinator)


Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 and Sundays at 5:00 (Sunday 5/14 is at 2:00 pm) All shows are Pay-What-You-Decide. No charge reservations are strongly suggested. To connect with Mad Horse Theatre Company visit www.madhorse.com.

Mad Horse continues to assess the Covid situation. The safety of our audience, performers and support crew are of the upmost importance to us. At this time, Mad Horse requires masks inside the building for all audience members, Mad Horse event personnel, volunteers, and artists.

For more information, please refer to our website www.madhorse.com.




Concert At Husson Universitys Gracie Theatre To Feature Gifted Folk Musician Tom Rush Photo
Concert At Husson University's Gracie Theatre To Feature Gifted Folk Musician Tom Rush
Gifted musician and performer Tom Rush will bring his distinctive folk music, guitar style, wry humor and warm, expressive voice to Husson University's Gracie Theatre on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.
Hackmatack Playhouse to Offer Two Youth Summer Theater Camps Photo
Hackmatack Playhouse to Offer Two Youth Summer Theater Camps
Hackmatack Playhouse, in Berwick, Maine, is returning this summer with two theater opportunities for young actors. For the past 44 years, aspiring actors aged 7 to 13 have found their way to Hackmatack youth camp to develop their artistic voice and love for theater. The camp is a staple in the Seacoast region, providing many local kids with the experience of learning about theater in a rustic farm setting. 
Browse Maine Theater Jobs, Listings & More in the BroadwayWorld Classifieds Photo
Browse Maine Theater Jobs, Listings & More in the BroadwayWorld Classifieds
BroadwayWorld's Classifieds, the largest theater-industry job and listing resource on the web, is now going global! You can now submit and search for jobs/listings by region - including Maine!
Cast Announced for Hunter Foster-Directed MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Ogunquit Playhouse Photo
Cast Announced for Hunter Foster-Directed MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Ogunquit Playhouse
The Music Hall and Ogunquit Playhouse will present Million Dollar Quartet this spring! See who is starring and how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You


Hackmatack Playhouse to Offer Two Youth Summer Theater CampsHackmatack Playhouse to Offer Two Youth Summer Theater Camps
March 21, 2023

Hackmatack Playhouse, in Berwick, Maine, is returning this summer with two theater opportunities for young actors. For the past 44 years, aspiring actors aged 7 to 13 have found their way to Hackmatack youth camp to develop their artistic voice and love for theater. The camp is a staple in the Seacoast region, providing many local kids with the experience of learning about theater in a rustic farm setting. 
Cast Announced for Hunter Foster-Directed MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Ogunquit PlayhouseCast Announced for Hunter Foster-Directed MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Ogunquit Playhouse
March 14, 2023

The Music Hall and Ogunquit Playhouse will present Million Dollar Quartet this spring! See who is starring and how to purchase tickets!
Good Theater Presents YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Beginning This MonthGood Theater Presents YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Beginning This Month
March 14, 2023

Good Theater will present the Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU as the finale of its 20th anniversary season, running March 29th through April 23rd.
Brunswick High School Players Present ANYTHING GOESBrunswick High School Players Present ANYTHING GOES
March 8, 2023

The Brunswick High School Players has announced their spring musical, 'ANYTHING GOES (2022 Revision).' ANYTHING GOES, a musical, with music and lyrics by Cole Porter, is the story of madcap antics aboard an ocean liner bound from New York to London. The cast of over 40 from Brunswick High School will delight you with song and dance numbers (including tap!), romance and laughter on the high seas in this fun show.
Threshold Stage Company Presents Lucas Hnath's Tony Award Winning A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 At The Star TheatreThreshold Stage Company Presents Lucas Hnath's Tony Award Winning A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 At The Star Theatre
March 3, 2023

Kittery's critically acclaimed Threshold Stage Company brings Lucas Hnath's Tony Award winning 'A Doll's House, Part 2' to the Star Theatre and brilliantly lays bare the struggle between our right to live our perceived best version of ourselves and the consequences our choices have on those around us and the society at large.
share