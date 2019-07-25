MCP Announces Auditions For Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP

The Monmouth Community Players are excited to announce auditions for the first show of their 28th season, Agatha Christie's "THE MOUSETRAP". Auditions will take place Sunday, August 25th from 6-8pm, and Monday, August 26th from 5:30-7:30pm in the lower lobby of Cumston Hall.

At Monkswell Manor, news on the radio reports that a murder has recently taken place in London. Mollie and Giles Ralston, the young owners of the once-regal estate recently converted into a guesthouse, hardly notice the news. They are far too busy preparing for the arrival of their first guests and concerned that the heavy snowfalls may prevent the guests reaching their destination. As the guests arrive safely and the Manor becomes snowed in, a policeman arrives on skis suspecting that one of the seven occupants may be the killer. After a second murder occurs in the Manor, Sergeant Trotter is convinced.

Suspects include the young married couple, a spinster with a curious background, an architect who seems better equipped to be a chef, a retired army major, an unexpected visitor who claims his car has run into a snowdrift and a jurist who makes life miserable for everyone. During his interrogation, Sergeant Trotter uncovers the many mysterious secrets of everyone present, as he tries to solve the murder in true Christie style.

The show dates are November 1-10, 2019. For more information, or with questions concerning the auditions or the show, please feel free to email the theater at monmouthcommunityplayersmaine@gmail.com. Rehearsals will take place every Monday and Wednesday from 6:00-8:00, and Sunday from 2-5pm, starting at the read thru August 28th. Come to auditions with all known conflicts please.

Character Descriptions:

Mollie Ralston - The wife of Giles Ralston, Mollie is the young owner of Monkswell Manor, a Victorian era estate that has recently been converted into a guest house.

Giles Ralston - Mollie's husband of one year, Giles is the co-host at Monkswell Manor.

Christopher Wren - A flightly, obviously neurotic young man, Christopher is a guest at Monkswell Manor.

Mrs. Boyle - Stern and generally unpleasant, Mrs. Boyle is a guest at Monkswell Manor.

Major Metcalf - A typical retired British military officer, Major Metcalf is a guest at Monkswell Manor.

Miss Casewell - A bit masculine in her demeanor, Miss Casewell, another guest at Monkswell Manor, remains mysteriously aloof from the other guests.

Mr. Paravicini - An unexpected guest at Monkswell Manor, Mr. Paravicini is there only because his car became stuck in a snowbank during a terrible blizzard.

Detective Sergeant Trotter - A late arriving guest at Monkswell Manor, Detective Trotter is trying to establish a relationship between any of the guests and a murder already committed at another location.





