Lakewood Theater Reduces Season to Four Shows Instead of Nine; Set to Launch in August

Lakewood Theater is adjusting its programming this summer due to the health crisis.

The 120th season at Lakewood Theater will open August 6th with the hilarious comedy Opening Night. The company will offer four shows through August and September, instead of its usual nine.

The rest of the lineup includes: "Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van," "Something Fishy" and "But Why Bump Off Barnaby?"

The company will also adhere to the following guidelines:

Increased cleaning and sanitizing protocols in between performances

Hand sanitizer available in prominent locations

Limited audience numbers and spaced out seating in order to maintain physical distance.

Maximizing physical distancing by utilizing different entrances and exits.

If face coverings are warranted the company will provide its patrons with Lakewood Theater "special edition" face coverings (sewn by its very own costumers), to be worn in the theater.

Lakewood's Young Performer's Camps will not be held as scheduled this summer. Any deposits made will be refunded.

The Lakewood Inn Restaurant will open on schedule: May 21st for take-out only, and on June 1st for regular business hours with limited seating.

Learn more at lakewoodtheater.org.

Related Articles Shows View More Maine Stories

More Hot Stories For You