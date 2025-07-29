I'LL EAT YOU LAST: A CHAT WITH SUE MENGERS Comes to the Good Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Good Theater will present the Maine premiere of I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers, a one-woman play by Tony Award-winning playwright John Logan, running August 7–10, 2025 at Good Theater at Stevens Square. The production is led by an all-women team, featuring Lynne McGhee in the title role and directed by Grace Bauer. Performances run for one weekend only.



Set in 1981, the play offers a behind-the-scenes look at the life of Hollywood super-agent Sue Mengers, who represented major stars such as Barbra Streisand, Cher, and Faye Dunaway. As Mengers awaits a phone call that may mark the end of her career, she reflects on her journey from fleeing Nazi Germany as a child to becoming one of the most powerful figures in the entertainment industry - a feat few women had accomplished at the time.



It was that indomitable spirit that drew McGhee to the role.

“When I read this play, I was struck not just by how funny it is, but by Sue’s complexity. She was tough, ambitious, and trailblazing, but still vulnerable. She broke through a male-dominated industry without losing her humanity. That’s the story we’re telling.”



The show originally premiered on Broadway in 2013 with Bette Midler. The Good Theater production marks its first professional staging in Maine.