Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards; Ogunquit Playhouse Leads Favorite Theatre!

We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Maine Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Dominick Varney/Priscilla Poppycocks - HOLIGAYS ARE HERE AGAIN - Penobscot Theatre Co. 19%



Charis Leos - THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY - Public Theatre, Lewiston Maine 17%



Bunny Wonderland - THINK OF THE CHILDREN - Geno's Rock Club 15%



Kurt Dale Clark - IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY - Public Theatre, Lewiston Maine 14%



Scott Moreau - DIAMOND: THE SONGS OF NEIL DIAMOND - Maine State Music Theatre 11%



Victor Trevino - ELVIS ALOHA FROM LAS VEGAS - Maine State Music Theatre 10%



Scott Moreau - LATE AND ALONE: AN INTIMATE PORTRAIT OF JOHNNY CASH - Good Theater 9%



Victor Trevino - ALOHA FROM VEGAS - Maine State Music Theatre 6%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ariel Grenier - MATILDA - Waterville Opera House 17%



Emily West - FOOTLOOSE - Lakewood Theater 12%



Emily Murray - BIG FISH - Schoolhouse Arts Center 9%



Aimee Frechette - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arts in Motion Theatre Company 6%



Emily West - ANYTHING GOES - Lakewood Theater 6%



Ariel Grenier - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House 6%



Chartreuse Money - FUN HOME - Portland Players 6%



ANASTASIA - MSMT 6%



Marc Robin - WEST SIDE STORY - Maine state music theatre 4%



Becca Tinkham - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Some Theatre Company 3%



Emily Hayes - NEXT TO NORMAL - Slemons Productions 3%



Emma Thompkins - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Lyric Music Theater 3%



Mariel Roy - HOLIDAY INN - Biddeford City Theatre 3%



Glen Davis - ANYTHING GOES - Portland Players 2%



Emma Tompkins - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lyric Music Theater 2%



Ray Dumont - ALADDIN - Maine State Music Theatre 2%



Karen Strating - LEGALLY BLONDE - Ogunquit Arts Academy 2%



Emma Tompkins - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lyric Music Theater 2%



Logan Bard - THE HELLO GIRLS - Some Theatre Company 1%



Some Theatre Company - LIZZIE - Some Theatre Company 1%



Jess Wiener - RENT - Some Theatre Company 1%



Natalya Getman - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House 1%



Some Theatre Company - HELLO GIRLS - Some Theatre Company 1%



Some Theatre Company - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Some Theatre Company 1%



Some Theatre Company - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Tyler Hanes - FOOTLOOSE - Maine State Music Theatre 14%



Vanessa Beyland - NAKED MOLE RAT GET DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE - Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 14%



Al Blackstone - GUYS & DOLLS - Ogunquit Playhouse 12%



Alison Solomon - WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES - Ogunquit Playhouse 11%



Grace Livingston Kramer - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Penobscot Theatre Co. 11%



Jeffry Denman - HIGH SOCIETY - Ogunquit Playhouse 8%



Abbey O'Brien - TITANIC - Ogunquit Playhouse 8%



Marc Robbins - WEST SIDE STORY - Maine StatevMusic Theatre, Brunswick, Maine 7%



Mark Robin - WEST SIDE STORY - Maine State Music Theater 6%



Jerome Robbins - WEST SIDE STORY - MSMT 6%



Kenny Ingram - ANASTASIA - Maine State Music Theatre 2%



Mark Martino - TOOTSIE - Maine State Music Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Travis M. Grant - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House 18%



Anna Halloran - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Lyric Music Theater 11%



Anna Halloran - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lyric Music Theater 8%



Travis M. Grant - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House 8%



Kevin Hutchins - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Public Theatre 6%



Crystal Giorgano - FUN HOME - Portland Players 5%



Debra Susi - DEATHTRAP - Waterville Opera House 5%



Don Smith - ANYTHING GOES - Portland Players 5%



Don Smith - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lyric Music Theater 5%



Elaine Bard - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Some Theatre Company 4%



Debra Susi - THE COTTAGE - Waterville Opera House 4%



Mo Milliken - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Slemons Productions 4%



Elaine Bard - LIZZIE - Some Theatre Company 3%



Brigitte Paulus - GRANIA: PIRATE QUEEN - Vivid Motion Dance at The Hill Arts 2%



Elaine Bard - RENT - Some Theatre Company 2%



Katy Albert - THE GAMES AFOOT - Monmouth Community Players 2%



Mark Muir - THE CHILDREN'S HOUR - True North Theatre 2%



Elaine Bard - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 2%



Elaine and Logan Bard - HELLO GIRLS - Some Theatre Company 2%



Mo Milliken - THE ONLY EXCEPTION - Slemons Productions 1%



Elaine Bard - PUFFS - Some Theatre Company 1%



Elaine Bard - THE HELLO GIRLS - Some Theatre Company 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jen Caprio - WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES - Ogunquit Playhouse 13%



Tracy Christensen - HIGH SOCIETY - Ogunquit Playhouse 13%



Michelle J. Li - COME FROM AWAY - Ogunquit Playhouse 10%



Jeff Hendry - ANASTASA - Maine State Music Theatre 10%



Kevin Hutchins - NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE - Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 10%



Jane Alois Stein - FOOTLOOSE - Maine State Music Theatre 8%



Allison McCall - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 8%



Cody Von Ruden - WEST SIDE STORY - Maine State Music Theatre 6%



Anna Halloran - A DELICATE BALANCE - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 5%



Katie Dowse - TOOTSIE - Maine State Music Theatre 4%



Sarah Kennedy - THE BARBER OF THE CAPE - Opera in the Pines 3%



Savannah Irish - WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD - Mad Horse Theatre Company 3%



Savannah Irish - REALLY - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 2%



Patrice N. Trower - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Portland Stage Company 2%



Patrice Thrower - PRIMARY TRUST - Portland Theatre Festival 1%



Patrice N. Trower - EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Portland Stage 1%



Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

FOOTLOOSE - Lakewood 26%



MATILDA - Waterville Opera House 21%



CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arts in Motion Theatre Company 12%



SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House 9%



TAP TAP JAZZ - Maine State Ballet 9%



BEAUTY AND THE BEASST - Some Theatre Company 7%



GRANIA: PIRATE QUEEN - Vivid Motion Dance at The Hill Arts 4%



THE HELLO GIRLS - Some Theatre Company 4%



LIZZIE - Some Theatre Company 3%



RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 2%



THE SIREN OF CRYSTAL LAKE - Resurgence Dance Company 2%



Best Dance Production (Professional)

FOOTLOOSE - Maine State Music Theatre 26%



WEST SIDE STORY - Maine State Music Theater 21%



THE NUTCRACKER - Maine State Ballet 18%



ANASTASIA - Maine State Music Theatre 15%



EEST SIDE STORY - Maine State Music Theatre 10%



FIREBIRD - Maine Dance Co. 5%



UNEARTHED - Maine Dance Co. 4%



THE HIGHLANDS - Maine State Ballet 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Beth Lambert - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House 21%



Beth Lambert & Debra Susi - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House 10%



Joy Lemont - BIG FISH - Schoolhouse Arts Center 7%



Whitney Brown - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lyric Music Theater 7%



Gracie Libby, Brendan Hickey - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Sandy River Players 6%



Emily Dixon - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Lyric Music Theater 6%



Whitney Brown - FUN HOME - Portland Players 5%



Jacob Dunham - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arts in Motion Theatre Company 5%



Ray Dumont - INTO THE WOODS - Portland Players 5%



Elaine Bard - RENT - Some Theatre Company 4%



Elaine Bard - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Some Theatre Company 4%



Elaine Bard - LIZZIE - Some Theatre Company 3%



Karen Strating - MATILDA - Ogunquit Arts Academy 3%



Kyle Aarons - HONK! - Studio Theatre of Bath 3%



Hannah Hanson - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Monmouth Community Players 3%



Nathan Speckman - CHARLOTTE'S WEB THE MUSICAL - Royal River Community Players 2%



Elaine Bard - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 2%



Soren Barker - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Waldo Theater 2%



Logan Bard - THE HELLO GIRLS - Some Theatre Company 1%



John Mulcahy - THE BIKINIS - Lincoln County Community Theater 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Hunter Foster - WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES - Ogunquit Playhouse 15%



Danny Hutchins - NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE - Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 12%



Richard J. Hinds - COME FROM AWAY - Ogunquit Playhouse 12%



Brianne Beck - HOLIGAYS ARE HERE AGAIN - Penobscot Theatre Company 10%



E. Faye Butler - FOOTLOOSE - Maine State Music Theatre 8%



Tyler Costigan - PETE THE CAT - Maddy's Theatre 7%



Shaun Kerrison - TITANIC - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%



Matt Lenz - HIGH SOCIETY - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%



Marc Robin - WEST SIDE STORY - MSMT 5%



Marc Robin - WEST SIDE STORY - Maine State Music Theatre 5%



Kenny Ingram - ANASTASIA - Maine State Music Theatre 5%



Sable Strout - THE BARBER OF THE CAPE - Opera in the Pines 3%



Mark Martino - TOOTSIE - MSMT 2%



Marc Robin - THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY - Public Theatre/MSMT 2%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Jeff Quinn - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Lakewood Theater 17%



Beth Lambert - DEATHTRAP - Waterville Opera House 15%



Jessica Libby - THE LION WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Portland Players 11%



Michael Donovan - PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER - Royal River Community Players 9%



Elaine Bard - PUFFS - Some Theatre Company 7%



Emily Hayes & Camden Marble - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Slemons Productions 7%



Josie French - THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION - Monmouth Community Players 6%



Angela Bonacasa - LIFE SUCKS - True North Theatre 5%



John Dalton Logan - THE COTTAGE - Waterville Opera House 5%



Alexis Nicholas & Emma Hersey-Powers - THE ONLY EXCEPTION - Slemons Productions 5%



Shari John - SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Meetinghouse Theatre Lab 4%



Gavin Pickering - ENDGAME - Emery Community Arts 4%



Angela Bonacasa - THE CHILDREN'S HOUR - True North Theatre 3%



John Mulcahy - SAINT DAD - Lincoln County Community Theater 2%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Adam P. Blais - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED - Theater at Monmouth 15%



Sally Wood - DARKER THE NIGHT, BRIGHTER THE STARS - Portland Stage 13%



Mackenzie Bartlett - I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire - Out There Theater Company 11%



Allison McCall - REALLY - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 11%



Goldie Patrick - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Portland Stage Company 9%



Zane Alcorn - TWELFTH NIGHT - Theater At Monmouth 7%



Joshua Chard - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 7%



Lauren Stockless - WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 5%



Cait Robinson - MAKE BELIEVE - Portland Theatre Festival 5%



Dave Register - DEEP BLUE SOUND - Portland Theatre Festival 5%



Grace Bauer - I’LL EAT YOU LAST, A CHAT WITH SUE MENGERS - Stevens Square Theater 4%



Christopher Price - EDWARD ALBEE'S A DELICATE BALANCE - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%



Daniel Bryant - PRIMARY TRUST - Portland Theatre Festival 3%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

MATILDA - Waterville Opera House 21%



FOOTLOOSE - Lakewood Theater 8%



SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Lyric Music Theater 7%



ANYTHING GOES - Lakewood Theater 6%



BIG FISH - Schoolhouse Arts Center 6%



NEXT TO NORMAL - Lyric Music Theater 5%



CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arts in Motion Theatre Company 4%



FUN HOME - Portland Players 4%



ANYTHING GOES - Portland Players 3%



SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lyric Music theater 3%



BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Some Theatre Company 3%



PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER - Royal River Community Players 3%



MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Sandy River Players 3%



THE ONLY EXCEPTION - Slemons Productions 3%



INTO THE WOODS - Portland Players 3%



PUFFS - Some Theatre Company 3%



HONK! - Studio Theatre of Bath 2%



THE HELLO GIRLS - Some Theatre Company 2%



THE CHILDREN'S HOUR - True North Theatre 2%



RENT - Some Theatre Company 2%



DRACULA - Monmouth Community Players 1%



THE BIKINIS - Lincoln County Community Theater 1%



LIZZIE - Some Theatre Company 1%



RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 1%



LIFE SUCKS - True North Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES - Ogunquit Playhouse 14%



COME FROM AWAY - Ogunquit Playhouse 11%



FOOTLOOSE - Maine State Music Theatre 10%



ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Penobscot Theatre Company 9%



WEST SIDE STORY - Maine State Music Theatre 7%



TITANIC - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%



I’M GONNA MARRY YOU, TOBEY MAGUIRE - Out There Theater Company 5%



HIGH SOCIETY - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%



ANASTASIA - Maine State Music Theater 4%



NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE - Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%



TOOTSIE - Maine State Music Theater 3%



WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 3%



GUYS & DOLLS - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%



THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED - Theater at Monmouth 3%



WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Portland Stage Company 2%



DARKER THE NIGHT, BRIGHTER THE STARS (NOT QUITE, ALMOST) - Portland Stage 2%



TWELFTH NIGHT - Theater At Monmouth 2%



THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 2%



BUDDY HOLLY, RITCHIE VALENS, BIG BOPPER RAVE ON! - Maine State Music Theatre 2%



DEEP BLUE SOUND - Portland Theatre Festival 1%



PRIMARY TRUST - Portland Theatre Festival 1%



A DELICATE BALANCE - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 1%



REALLY - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

MATILDA - Waterville Opera House 21%



Ashley McBreiarty - FUN HOME - Portland Players 10%



Michael Powers - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House 8%



Susan Finch - PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER - Royal River Community Players 8%



Ashley McBreiarty - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lyric Music Theater 7%



Danny Gay - DRACULA - Monmouth Community Players 5%



Blake Kile - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arts in Motion Theatre Company 5%



Joshua Karp - MATILDA - Waterville Opera House 5%



Bryant Cyr - DEATHTRAP - Waterville Opera House 4%



Ashley Mcbrierty - FUN HOME - Portland Players 3%



Erryn Bard - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 3%



Scout Hough - LIFE SUCKS - True North Theatre 3%



Erryn Bard - RENT - Some Theatre Company 3%



Bryant Cyr - THE COTTAGE - Waterville Opera House 3%



Erryn Bard - THE HELLO GIRLS - Some Theatre Company 2%



Erryn Bard - LIZZIE - Some Theatre Company 2%



Iain Odlin - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Slemons Productions 2%



Scout Hough - THE CHILDREN'S HOUR - True North Theatre 2%



Damon Leibert - THE BIKINIS - Lincoln County Community Theater 1%



Iain Odlin - GRANIA: PIRATE QUEEN - Vivid Motion Dance at The Hill Arts 1%



Damon Leibert - SAINT DAD - Lincoln County Community Theater 1%



Iain Odlin - THE ONLY EXCEPTION - Slemons Productions 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

José Santiago - TITANIC - Ogunquit Playhouse 13%



Ashley McBreairty - I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire - Out There Theater Company 12%



Richard Latta - WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES - Ogunquit Playhouse 10%



Richard Latta - COME FROM AWAY - Ogunquit Playhouse 9%



Jeff Koger - FOOTLOOSE - Maine State Music Theatre 9%



Bryon Winn - DARKER THE NIGHT, BRIGHTER THE STARS (NOT QUITE, ALMOST) - Portland Stage Company 7%



Paul Black - WEST SIDE STORY - Maine State Music Theatre 6%



Emily Kenney - NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE - Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 6%



Seifallah Salotto-Cristobal - TOOTSIE - Maine State Music Theatre 5%



Flo Cooley - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%



Richard Latta - GUYS & DOLLS - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%



Samuel Biondiello - ANASTASIA - Maine State Music Theatre 4%



Bryon Winn - NOT QUITE ALMOST - Portland Stage 3%



Emily Kenny - REALLY - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 3%



Louise Ambler - WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 2%



Iain Odlin - FAUST IN THE ANTHROPOCENE - Snowlion Rep 1%



John D Alexander - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Portland Stage Company 1%



Louise Ambler - A DELICATE BALANCE - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Abbie Kneeland - ANYTHING GOES - Lakewood Theater 15%



Robert Laraway - MATILDA - Waterville Opera House 14%



Bob Gauthier - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Lyric Music Theater 10%



Robert Laraway - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House 9%



Cynthia Sambrano - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House 7%



Evan Cuddy - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lyric Music Theater 7%



Brendan Hickey - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Sandy River Players 6%



Evan Cuddy - FUN HOME - Portland Players 6%



David Delano - INTO THE WOODS - Portland Players 5%



Jason Wilkes - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Some Theatre Company 4%



Jason Wilkes - RENT - Some Theatre Company 3%



Lauren Murphy - PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER - Royal River Community Players 3%



Logan Bard - THE HELLO GIRLS - Some Theatre Company 3%



Moll Brown - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Ride the Cyclone 2%



Quinn Bard - LIZZIE - Some Theatre Company 2%



Laura Gerry - CHARLOTTE'S WEB THE MUSICAL - Royal River Community Players 2%



John Mulcahy - THE BIKINIS - Lincoln County Community Theater 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Sam Grossier - COME FROM AWAY - Ogunquit Playhouse 19%



Phil Burns - ROCKY HORROR SHOW/HOLIGAYS ARE HERE AGAIN - Penobscot Theatre Co. 17%



Jacob Stebly - WEST SIDE STORY - Maine State Music Theatre 14%



Jason Wetzel - FOOTLOOSE - Maine State Music Theatre 11%



Ken Clifton - TITANIC - Ogunquit Playhouse 11%



Nicholas Connors - HIGH SOCIETY - Ogunquit Playhouse 8%



Brian Cimmet - TOOTSIE - Maine State Music Theatre 8%



Nick Wilders - GUYS & DOLLS - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%



Kevin Stites - ANASTASIA - Maine State Music Theatre 5%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

MATILDA - Waterville Opera House 17%



ANYTHING GOES - Lakewood Theater 9%



THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House 8%



BIG FISH - Schoolhouse Arts Center 7%



NEXT TO NORMAL - Lyric Music Theater 5%



MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Sandy River Players 5%



FUN HOME - Portland Players 5%



CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arts in Motion Theatre Company 4%



BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Some Theatre Company 4%



FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL: YOUTH EDTION - Royal River Community Players 4%



SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House 4%



INTO THE WOODS - Portland Players 4%



ANYTHING GOES - Portland Players 4%



SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Lyric Music Theater 3%



SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lyric Music Theater 3%



RENT - Some Theatre Company 3%



RIDE THE CYCLONE - Monmouth Community Players 2%



THE HELLO GIRLS - Some Theatre Company 2%



HONK! - Studio Theatre of Bath 2%



THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Waldo Theater 2%



RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 2%



LIZZIE - Some Theatre Company 2%



THE BIKINIS - Lincoln County Community Theater 1%



Best Musical (Professional)

COME FROM AWAY - Ogunquit Playhouse 14%



WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES - Ogunquit Playhouse 13%



ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Penobscot Theatre Company 11%



FOOTLOOSE - Maine State Music Theatre 11%



WEST SIDE STORY - Maine State Music Theater 10%



ANASTASIA - Maine State Music Theater 7%



TITANIC - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%



NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE - Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 5%



WEST SIDE STORY - Maine State Music Theatre 4%



PETE THE CAT - Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%



HIGH SOCIETY - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%



TOOTSIE - Maine State Music Theater 3%



GUYS & DOLLS - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%



CATS THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theater 3%



THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY - MSMT/Public Theater 2%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

MATILDA - Waterville Opera House 42%



SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House 19%



RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 10%



THE HELLO GIRLS - Some Theatre Company 9%



LIZZIE - Some Theatre Company 8%



THE ONLY EXCEPTION - Slemons Productions 6%



SPESH! THE MINI-MUSICAL - Sandy River Players 6%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES - Ogunquit Playhouse 49%



DARKER THE NIGHT, BRIGHTER THE STARS (NOT QUITE, ALMOST) - Portland Stage Company 30%



HOLIGAYS ARE HERE AGAIN - Penobscot Theatre Co. 15%



FAUST IN THE ANTHROPOCENE - Snowlion Rep 6%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Benjamin Fisher - MATILDA - Waterville Opera House 11%



Jesse Murphy - FOOTLOOSE - Lakewood Theater 8%



Danni Melanson - FOOTLOOSE - Lakewood Theater 7%



Will Searway - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arts in Motion Theatre Company 7%



Evelyn Lacroix - ANYTHING GOES - Lakewood Theater 5%



Ben Fisher - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House 4%



Andrew Marcotte - BIG FISH - Schoolhouse Arts Center 4%



Lisa Neal - MATILDA - Waterville Opera House 4%



Alex Robbins - BIG FISH - Schoolhouse Arts Center 4%



Tommy Waltz - FUN HOME - Portland Players 3%



Rebecca Rinaldi - FUN HOME - Portland Players 3%



Erin Leddy - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lyric Music Theater 2%



Molly Lemont - BIG FISH - Schoolhouse Arts Center 2%



Jacob Sutherland - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House 2%



Curran Grant - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Lyric Music Theater 2%



Owen Lewis - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Monmouth Community Players 2%



Jessica Haviland - MATILDA - Waterville Opera House 2%



Ava Frechette - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arts in Motion Theatre Company 2%



Dennis Crews - HONK! - Studio Theatre of Bath 2%



Todd Daly - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lyric Music Theater 2%



Daniel Perkins - RENT - Some Theatre Company 2%



Quinn Bard - RENT - Some Theatre Company 2%



Phoenix Morton - LIZZIE - Some Theatre Company 2%



Emily Akeley - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Lyric Music Theater 1%



Isabelle Grignon - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lyric Music Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Daniel Durston - WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES - Ogunquit Playhouse 11%



Dominick Varney - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Penobscot Theatre 9%



Sam Sherwood - WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%



Maya Thomas - FOOTLOOSE - Maine State Music Theater 6%



Mary Kate Morrissey - COME FROM AWAY - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%



Robyn Hurder - HIGH SOCIETY - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%



Bobby Ellis - WEST SIDE STORY - Maine State Music Theatre 5%



Isabelle Grignon - PETE THE CAT - Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 5%



Charis Leos - FOOTLOOSE - Maine State Music Theatre 4%



Kent M. Lewis - COME FROM AWAY - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%



Brie Roche - NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE - Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%



Ashley c Turner - WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Portland stage 3%



Max Clayton - HIGH SOCIETY - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%



Rob McClure - GUYS & DOLLS - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%



Emma Hall - NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE - Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%



Dan De Luca - TOOTSIE - Maine State Music Theatre 3%



Sam Jones - WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%



Coleman Cummings - ANASTASIA - Maine State Music Theatre 2%



Coleman Cummings - WEST SIDE STORY - Maine State Music Theatre 2%



Curt Dale Clark - THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY - Maine State Music Theatre/ Public Theatre 2%



Joanna Clarke - NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE - Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 2%



Charis Leos - THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY - Maine State Music Theatre/Public Theatre 2%



Lila Coogan - ANASTASIA - MSMT 2%



Gregg Goodbrod - FOOTLOOSE - Maine State Music Theatre 1%



Jen Cody - TOOTSIE - Maine State Music Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Bethany Gordon - MATILDA - Waterville Opera House 19%



Jared Lennon - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Lakewood Theater 12%



Alex Anton - PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER - Royal River Community Players 6%



Brian Harris - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - City Theatre- Biddeford, ME 6%



Tom Haushalter - THE LION WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Portland Players 6%



Bart Shattuck - DEATHTRAP - Waterville Opera House 5%



Benet Moholland - PUFFS - Some Theatre Company 5%



Abby Rice - THE CHILDREN'S HOUR - True North Theatre 4%



Tricia Hobbs - THE CHILDREN'S HOUR - True North Theatre 3%



Sarah Johnson - THE COTTAGE - Waterville Opera House 3%



Tom Lott - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Belfast Maskers 3%



Sophie Urey - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Slemons Productions 2%



Quinn Bard - PUFFS - Some Theatre Company 2%



Emma Bard - PUFFS - Some Theatre Company 2%



Tom O’Reilley - MOUSETRAP - Chocolate Church Arts Center 2%



Elizabeth Lutjens - PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER - Royal River Community Players 2%



Melissa Record - THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION - Monmouth Community Players 2%



Gretchen Welle - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Slemons Productions 2%



Austin Frederick - ENDGAME - Emery Community Arts 2%



Forest Gregory - THE COTTAGE - Waterville Opera House 2%



Jonas Maines - DEATHTRAP - Waterville Opera House 2%



Logan Bard - PUFFS - Some Theatre Company 1%



Paige Scala - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Slemons Productions 1%



Jared Roxby - LIFE SUCKS - True North Theatre 1%



Hayden Freeman - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Slemons Productions 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Emma Graffam - I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire - Out There Theater Company 15%



Chartreuse Money - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 7%



Tyler Costigan - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Mad Horse Theater Company 7%



Aidan J. Lawrence - NOT QUITE ALMOST - Portland Stage 6%



A.J. Baldwin - TWELFTH NIGHT - Theater At Monmouth 6%



Sandy Clancy - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED - Theater at Monmouth 6%



Thursday Farrar - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Portland Stage Company 5%



Ashley C. Turner - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Portland Stage Company 5%



Kelly Letourneau - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED - Theater at Monmouth 5%



Allison McCall - WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 4%



Amber McNew - TWELFTH NIGHT - Theater At Monmouth 4%



Robbie Harrison - MURDER FOR TWO - Portland Stage 3%



Jonas Maines - AS YOU LIKE IT - Fenix Theatre Company 3%



Lynne McGhee - I’LL EAT YOU LAST - Stevens Square 3%



Hannah Daly - NOT QUITE ALMOST - Portland Stage 3%



Christine Louise Marshall - REALLY - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 2%



Dustin Tucker - DEEP BLUE SOUND - Portland Theatre Festival 2%



Emily Verla - NOT QUITE ALMOST - Portland Stage 2%



Shawn Denegre-Vaught - NOT QUITE ALMOST - Portland Stage 2%



Bari Robinson - PRIMARY TRUST - Portland Theatre Festival 2%



Portland Thomas - WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Portland stage 2%



Robbie Harrison - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Mad Horse Theatre Company 2%



Juliet Tasker - REALLY - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 2%



Lucas Prizant - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED - Theater at Monmouth 1%



Jasmine Shanise - PRIMARY TRUST - Portland Theatre Festival 1%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Lakewood Theater 16%



HIGH SOCIETY - Ogunquit Playhouse 14%



THE LION WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Portland Players 13%



DEATHTRAP - Waterville Opera House 11%



PUFFS - Some Theatre Company 7%



PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER - Royal River Community Players 6%



COTTAGE - Waterville Opera House 6%



THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Belfast Maskers 5%



THE COTTAGE - Waterville Opera House 5%



SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Slemons Productions 4%



MOUSETRAP - Chocolate Church Arts Center 4%



THE GAMES AFOOT - Monmouth Community Players 3%



THE CHILDREN'S HOUR - True North Theatre 2%



LIFE SUCKS - True North Theatre 2%



SAINT DAD - Lincoln County Community Theater 1%



SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Meetinghouse Theatre Lab 1%



Best Play (Professional)

I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire - Out There Theater Company 19%



THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED - Theater at Monmouth 14%



WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Portland Stage Company 14%



DARKER THE NIGHT, BRIGHTER THE STARS (NOT QUITE, ALMOST) - Portland Stage Company 14%



A DELICATE BALANCE - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 10%



WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 9%



MAKE BELIEVE - Portland Theatre Festival 6%



THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 5%



DEEP BLUE SOUND - Portland Theatre Festival 4%



PRIMARY TRUST - Portland Theatre Festival 3%



REALLY - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 2%



Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

SWEENEY TODD - Opera Maine 63%



THE BARBER OF THE CAPE - Opera in the Pines 19%



PAUL'S CASE - Opera Maine 10%



SVADBA - Hogfish 9%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Chad Lefebvre - MATILDA - Waterville Opera House 14%



Chad Lefebvre - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House 8%



Dani Maupin - RAVENSCROFT - Lakewood Theater 7%



Allison Turlo - DEATHTRAP - Waterville Opera House 6%



Don Smith - INTO THE WOODS - Portland Players 6%



Steve Lupien - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lyric Music Theater 6%



Sage Bartlett - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Lyric Music Theater 5%



Whitney Brown - FUN HOME - Portland Players 5%



Mathew Haley - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arts in Motion Theatre Company 5%



Allison Turlo - THE COTTAGE - Waterville Opera House 4%



Whitney Brown/Tim Baker - FUN HOME - Portland Players 4%



Ian Michaud - PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER - Royal River Community Players 3%



Ben Wetzel - THE CHILDREN'S HOUR - True North Theatre 3%



Olliver Young - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Monmouth Community Players 3%



Elaine Bard - RENT - Some Theatre Company 3%



Elaine Bard - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 3%



Tricia A. Hobbs - LIFE SUCKS - True North Theatre 2%



Elaine Bard - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Some Theatre Company 2%



Ally Turlo - DEATHTRAP - Waterville Opera House 2%



Elaine Bard - LIZZIE - Some Theatre Company 2%



Elaaine Bard - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 2%



Logan Bard - THE HELLO GIRLS - Some Theatre Company 1%



John Mulcahy - SAINT DAD - Lincoln County Community Theater 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Adam Koch - TITANIC - Ogunquit Playhouse 16%



Nate Bertone - COME FROM AWAY - Ogunquit Playhouse 12%



Klara Zieglerova - WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES - Ogunquit Playhouse 10%



Chuck Kading - FOOTLOOSE - Maine State Music Theatre 8%



Alexander Dodge - HIGH SOCIETY - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%



Paul Black - WEST SIDE STORY - MSMT 7%



Bill Mohney - ANASTASIA - Maine State Music Theatre 6%



Kaitlyn Larrosa - I’M GONNA MARRY YOU, TOBEY MAGUIRE - Out There Theater Company 5%



Anita Stewart - NOT QUITE ALMOST - Portland Stage 5%



Anita Stewart - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Portland Stage Company 5%



William James Mohney - ANASTASIA - Maine State Music Theatre 4%



Jake Cote - WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 3%



Kyle Dixon - TOOTSIE - Maine State Music Theatre 3%



Jim Leighton - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 3%



Sage Bartlett - REALLY - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 3%



Steve Lupien - A DELICATE BALANCE - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 2%



Steve Lupien - EDWARD ALBEE'S A DELICATE BALANCE - Mad Horse Theatre Company 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Elise DeSeifer - MATILDA - Waterville Opera House 21%



Alex Hennings - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lyric Music Theater 12%



Nic Robichaud - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Lyric Music Theater 8%



Elise DeSeifer - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House 8%



Jason Murray - FUN HOME - Portland Players 5%



Damon Leibert - THE BIKINIS - Lincoln County Community Theater 4%



Justin Norton - INTO THE WOODS - Portland Players 4%



Elaine Bard - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Some Theatre Company 4%



Keith Mercik - THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION - Monmouth Community Players 4%



Elaine Bard - RENT - Some Theatre Company 4%



Justin Norton - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lyric Music Theater 4%



Juniper Purinton - THE COTTAGE - Waterville Opera House 3%



Elaine Bard - LIZZIE - Some Theatre Company 3%



Justin Norton - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Music Theater 3%



Jason Wilkes - RENT - Some Theatre Company 3%



Justin Norton - ANYTHING GOES - Portland Players 3%



Logan Bard - THE HELLO GIRLS - Some Theatre Company 3%



Juniper Purinton - DEATHTRAP - Waterville Opera House 2%



Elaine Bard - PUFFS - Some Theatre Company 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Kevin Heard - COME FROM AWAY - Ogunquit Playhouse 20%



Kevin Heard - TITANIC - Ogunquit Playhouse 13%



Shannon Slaton - FOOTLOOSE - Maine State Music Theatre 10%



Haley Parcher - HIGH SOCIETY - Ogunquit Playhouse 9%



Shannon Slaton - WEST SIDE STORY - Maine State Music Theatre 8%



Nic Robichaud - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Mad Horse Theatre Company 6%



Shannon Slaton - ANASTASIA - Maine State Music Theatre 6%



Kevin Heard - GUYS & DOLLS - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%



Nic Robichaud - NAKED MOLE RAT: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE - Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 5%



Ryan McGowan - BABY SHARK - Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 5%



Seth Asa - DEEP BLUE SOUND - Portland Theatre Festival 4%



Shannon Slaton - TOOTSIE - MSMT 3%



Seth Asa Sengel - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Portland Stage Company 3%



Seth Asa - NOT QUITE ALMOST - Portland Stage 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Abbie Kneeland - FOOTLOOSE - Lakewood Theater 11%



Hailey Bouchard - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House 10%



Dean Neal - MATILDA - Waterville Opera House 6%



Wesley Pierson - MATILDA - Waterville Opera House 6%



Will Searway - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lyric Music Theater 4%



Edith Bambakakis - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House 4%



Anna Dunbar - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Sandy River Players 4%



Abbie Burgess - RENT - Some Theatre Company 4%



Jessica Burrill - ANYTHING GOES - Lakewood Theater 3%



Emma Campbell - LIZZIE - Some Theatre Company 3%



Birdie Gay - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Monmouth Community Players 3%



Emily Lemont - BIG FISH - Schoolhouse Arts Center 3%



Kiki Belanger - SHREK - Deertrees Theatre 3%



Benet Moholland - THE HELLO GIRLS - Some Theatre Company 3%



Rachel Henry - FUN HOME - Portland Players 2%



Caroline Chung - FUN HOME - Portland Players 2%



Andrew Marcotte - SHREK - Deertrees Theatre 2%



Isabelle Grignon - FUN HOME - Portland Players 2%



Andy Phinney - SHREK - The Grand 2%



Zachary Field - SHREK - The Grand 2%



Dan Tetreault - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arts in Motion Theatre Company 2%



Caleb Eugley - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Lyric Music Theater 2%



Jefferey Servetas - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lyric Music Theater 2%



Mikayla Jane - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Lyric Music Theater 2%



Clayton Perry - THE HELLO GIRLS - Some Theatre Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Marcus Antonio - WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES - Ogunquit Playhouse 11%



Christie Robinson - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Penobscot Theatre Company 7%



Ben Jacoby - TITANIC - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%



Charis Leos - FOOTLOOSE - Maine State Music Theatre 6%



Wesley Taylor - TITANIC - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%



Ira Kramer - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Penobscot Theatre Co. 6%



Mykal Kilgore - GUYS & DOLLS - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%



Amber Rose - ANASTASIA - Maine State Music Theatre 5%



Charlotte Van Ledtje - HIGH SOCIETY - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%



Amanda Rose - ANASTASIA - MSMT 5%



Kristina Leopold - FOOTLOOSE - Maine State Music Theatre 4%



Yurel Echezarreta - WEST SIDE STORY - Maine State Music Theatre 4%



Mikayla Jane - SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Good Theater 4%



Bryan Batt - HIGH SOCIETY - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%



Megan Marino - SWEENEY TODD - OperaMaine 3%



Ed Romanoff - WEST SIDE STORY - Maine State Music Theatre 3%



Jen Cody - TOOTSIE - Maine State Music Theatre 3%



David GIrlolmo - TOOTSIE - Maine State Music Theatre 3%



Kailah Jones - WEST SIDE STORY - Maine State Music Theatre 2%



Mark Rubin - SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Good Theater 2%



Teri Garr Role - TOOTSIE - Maine State Music Theatre 2%



Nick Gaswirth - ANASTASIA - MSMT 2%



Nate Stephenson - SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Good Theater 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Emma Bailey - MATILDA - Waterville Opera House 12%



Brielle Michaud - MATILDA - Waterville Opera House 11%



Atticus/Alice Watson - PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER - Royal River Community Players 11%



Jen Day - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Lakewood Theater 10%



Cherie Champe - DEATHTRAP - Waterville Opera House 6%



Emily Hayes - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Slemons Productions 5%



Emily Willette - THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION - Monmouth Community Players 5%



Mike Clements - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Lakewood Theater 4%



Alison Cox - THE CHILDREN'S HOUR - True North Theatre 4%



Brandon Clark - PUFFS - Some Theatre Company 3%



Becky Adams - PUFFS - Some Theatre Company 3%



Quinn Bard - PUFFS - Some Theatre Company 3%



Lindsay Hammes - THE COTTAGE - Waterville Opera House 3%



Gracie Farrar - LIFE SUCKS - True North Theatre 2%



Tom Lott - BECKY’S NEW CAR - Belfast Maskers 2%



Jenny Hart - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF A DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Belfast Maskers 2%



Mo Milliken - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Slemons Productions 2%



Clarissa Bernardini - THE COTTAGE - Waterville Opera House 2%



Deb Elz-Hammond - PUFFS - Some Theatre Company 2%



Owen McAnuff - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Slemons Productions 2%



Jake Sherburne - PUFFS - Some Theatre Company 2%



Stacy Perez - BROKEN CLOCK - Maine Inside Out 1%



Justin Reid - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Slemons Productions 1%



Holly Roach - LIFE SUCKS - True North Theatre 1%



Katy England - PUFFS - Some Theatre Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Allison McCall - BABY SHARK - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 27%



Samuel B. Jackson - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Portland Stage Company 24%



Mark Rubin - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 18%



Portland Thomas - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Portland Stage Company 13%



Ashanti Williams - PRIMARY TRUST - Portland Theatre Festival 13%



George Sopko - PRIMARY TRUST - Portland Theatre Festival 6%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House 52%



CHARLOTTE'S WEB THE MUSICAL - Royal River Community Players 20%



BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Some Theatre Company 16%



FINDING NEMO - Sandy River Players 12%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

WILLY WONKA - Maine State Music Theatre 23%



ALADDIN - Maine State Music Theatre 20%



NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE - Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 16%



BABY SHARK - Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 15%



PETE THE CAT - Maddy's Theatre 14%



SNOW WHITE - Maine State Music Theatre 10%



MORRIS MICKLEWHITE AND THE TANGERINE DRESS - Maddy's Theatre 2%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Waterville Opera House 23%



Lakewood Theater 10%



Maine State Music Theater 9%



Portland Players 7%



Schoolhouse Arts Center 7%



Lyric Music Theater 7%



Some Theatre Company 6%



Royal River Community Players 5%



Arts in Motion Theatre Company 4%



Sandy River Players 3%



Lakewood 3%



Slemons Productions 2%



Ten Bucks Theatre Company 2%



Community Little Theater 2%



True North Theatre 2%



The Grand 2%



Monmouth Community Players 2%



Public Theater 1%



Studio Theatre of Bath 1%



Lincoln County Community Theater 1%



The Heartwood Theater 1%



Belfast Maskers 1%



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Ogunquit Playhouse 25%



Waterville House 16%



Maine State Music Theatre / MSMT 11%



Maine State Music Theatre 7%



Penobscot Theatre Company 7%



Out There Theater Company 5%



Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 5%



Portland Stage Company 4%



Penobscot Theatre Co. 4%



Theater at Monmouth 4%



Mad Horse Theatre Company 3%



Good Theater 3%



Portland Theatre Festival 2%



The Public Theatre 2%



Maddy's Theatre 1%



Public Theater Lewiston 1%



Drama Club 0%



