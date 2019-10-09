Dramatic Repertory Company Presents LUNGS

Dramatic Repertory Company (Keith Powell Beyland, Artistic Director) presents the Maine Premiere LUNGS by Duncan MacMillan, directed by Keith Powell Beyland, playing November 8 - 17, 2019. This premiere production will be presented at the Studio Theater at Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave.

The production includes Rob Cameron (A Bright New Boise, DRC) and Phoebe Parker (Constellations, Space Gallery), directed by Keith Powell Beyland (Cock (the cockfight play), DRC).

The world is getting hotter, there's unrest overseas-the seas themselves aren't very calm- and one couple is thinking about having a child. LUNGS is a smart and funny drama that follows a couple through the surprising lifecycle of their relationship as they grapple with questions of family and change, hope, betrayal, happenstance, and the terrible pain that you can only cause the people you love.

Performances are November 8 - 17, 2019 at the Studio Theater at Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave. November 8 - 10 at 7:30pm and November 13 - 17 at 7:30pm. Tickets for LUNGS range from $10 - $25 with Premium Tickets also available. Tickets are available now from Brown Paper Tickets --online at www.dramaticrep.org or by phone at 800-838-3006.





