DIRTY DEEDS DOWNEAST Comes to Portland Stage

Portland Stage will present Dirty Deeds Downeast written by local Maine playwright, Brent Askari on its mainstage this fall season. Opening on Halloween night, October 31st you can enjoy a small town murder mystery comedy set off the the coast of Maine. Featuring characters with big personalities, servings up laughs, and gives Maine theater-goers a dose of fun that is sure to delight all audiences.

The Portland Stage production is directed by Skip Greer. Following productions of Hard Cell and Andy Warhol in Iran, Dirty Deeds Downeast is the third project that Brent Askari and Skip Greer have worked on together. Brent Askari's work has reached across the country and is now being produced in his home city of Portland, Maine.

Dirty Deeds Downeast is a fast and loose comedy about those who take care of their own at the edge of society. Part Hot Fuzz and part Murder She Wrote Askari’s play examines the not-so-nice side of quaint island life. As the summer season approaches Gerard is warned his investigation might not be “good for business,” and he’ll have to choose to stick to his guns or fold.

The cast will include Patrick Noonan*, Lori Prince*, Brigitt Markusfeld*, Dustin Tucker* and Christopher Price. This cast is a hard working, funny, and down to Earth group that will definitely make you laugh until your stomach aches. Fully embodying "The Way Life Should Be." philosophy in a small town where Mainers tend to take care of their own business.