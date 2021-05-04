City Theater Will Welcome Back Audiences In July

City Theater will be open to in person audiences July 23rd through August 1st.

The first show is going to be "The Marvelous Wonderettes" written and created by Roger Bean. It is a cotton-candy colored, non-stop pop musical. It takes the audience to the 1958 Springfield High School prom where we meet the Wonderettes - four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts and voices to match. In the second act the Wonderettes reunite to take the stage and perform at their ten-year reunion. We learn about their lives and loves as the girls performing classic '50s and '60s pop songs including "Lollipop," "Dream Lover," "Stupid Cupid," "I Only Want To Be With You" and "Wedding Bell Blues."

Masks will be required at all times when in the theater, and all standard social distancing etiquette will be in place. Visit the website www.citytheater.org for a complete list of our COVID19 Protocols.

Auditions for The Marvelous Wonderettes will be May 10th & 11th at City Theater, 205 Main St. Biddeford, ME and are by appointment only. The show will be directed by Linda Sturdivant with musical direction by Patrick Martin and choreography by Mariel Roy. All roles are available. They will be casting 4 women who can play ages 18-28. All ethnicities are encouraged to audition. For more information about the show and how to reserve your audition time go to www.citytheater.org/auditions.

The Marvelous Wonderettes runs July 23,24,30,31- 2021 at 7:30 PM July 25 & August 1st, 2021 at 2:00. Tickets will be on sale soon.