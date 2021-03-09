City Theater Announces MisCast Concert 2021

City Theater in Biddeford's third concert this year is going to be a MisCast concert. For those of you unfamiliar with a MisCast concert, performers get to perform songs by characters that they would never be to play in real life. For example, an all-male version of "The Cellblock Tango" from Chicago, or two women singing the princes' duet, "Agony", from Into The Woods.

It is going to provide some fantastic, hilarious, and unusual performances for us to enjoy. It's like Halloween and Christmas all wrapped up in one. City Theater's Miscast Concert is going to stream April 9th-18th.

This is the third virtual concert that City Theater has done since everything closed due to COVID19 a year ago.

The performers are having such a good time singing something that they love desperately but will never get to do on stage. These are once in a lifetime performances that range from ridiculously tongue-in-cheek to touchingly heartfelt. Join in for this oh-so fun event: "When the wrong casting is oh so right."

Miscast 2021 will stream March 9th at 7:30 through March 18th. Go to www.citytheater.org/tickets or call 207-282-0849 to make your donation and get your link to this virtual concert.