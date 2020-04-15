CatVideoFest Launches Virtual Edition to Benefit the Strand Theater

For the first time ever, CatVideoFest is available to screen virtually outside of theaters! Long time CatVideoFest curator extraordinaire, Will Braden, has crafted a 40-min "treat" of a reel that includes the very best videos from CVF history.

Virtual tickets can be purchased starting at 99 cents, or for as much as the viewer wishes. Proceeds will benefit the Strand Theatre, and other local theatres.

Learn more at catvideofest.com.

CatVideoFest is a compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and, of course, classic internet powerhouses. CatVideoFest is a joyous communal experience, only available in theaters, and raises money for cats in need through partnerships with local cat charities, animal welfare organizations, and shelters to best serve cats in the area.





