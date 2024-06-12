Cast Set for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Monmouth Community Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Monmouth Community Players has revealed the cast of their summer musical, Beauty and the Beast. Beauty and the Beast has music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Tim Rice and Howard Ashman. The original Broadway production ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical. At the helm of this production are Josie French as Director, Vanessa Glazier as Assistant Director, Spring Gouette as Music Director and Alex Castonguay as Accompanist. Rounding out the team are Gina Hesse as Choreographer, Hannah McAdam as Stage Manager, Jackie MacDonald as Producer, and Danny Gay, Lighting Design.

Based on the smash hit 1991 Disney animated feature and dating back to a late 18th-century classic French fairy tale, Beauty and the Beast tells the story of Belle (Birdie Gay), a beautiful and intelligent young woman who feels out of place in her provincial French village. When her father, Maurice (David Marshall), is imprisoned in a mysterious castle, Belle’s attempt to rescue him leads to her capture by the Beast (Jonny Bolduc), a grisly and fearsome monster, who was long ago trapped in his gruesome form by an enchantress (Ben Simpson). The only way for the Beast to become human once again is if he learns to love and be loved in return. There is a time limit too: once a magical rose loses all of its petals, all hope will be lost and he will stay a Beast forever. The Beast’s enchanted household--populated by such beloved characters as Mrs. Potts (Bryanne MacMillan), Lumiere (Owen Lewis), Cogsworth (Danny Gay), Babette (Hannah Hanson), Madame (Rachel Scala) and Chip (Connor Coan)--watch anxiously as Belle and the Beast grow to understand and befriend one another. Their feelings grow ever deeper as the clock ticks and petals continue to fall off the enchanted rose--will they confess their love for one another before it is too late?

The multi-talented cast of humans, enchanted objects and more join from all over Central and Southern Maine, including: Birdie Gay, Danny Gay, Brayden Chasse and David Marshall of Monmouth; Jonny Bolduc, Bryanne MacMillan, Rachel Scala, Katy Albert, Archer Slater and Hannah Hanson of Lewiston; Josh Oakes of Biddeford; Kayla Newmeyer, Phoebe Edwards, Alex Lally, Ken Mansur, Kyle Mansur, Debby Mansur, Tim MacLeod and Lucy MacLeod of Auburn; Kierra Bouchard of Lisbon Falls; Owen Lewis and Connor Coan of Gardiner; Casper Madarasz of Brunswick; Nathaniel Dennison of Whitefield; Jane Mitchell of Greene; Kaitlyn George of Windsor; Maddie Labonte of Livermore; Valorie Lake of Gray; Ginger Smith of Winthrop; Benjamin Simpson of Buckfield; Gabe Lilley of New Gloucester; Victoria Tracey of Randolph; Audrey Tucker of Wayne; and Sophia Partridge of Rome.

Beauty and the Beast will play at the Winthrop Performing Arts Center in Winthrop, July 11-21, 2024. Performances will be at 7:30pm on 7/11, 7/12, 7/13, 7/18 and 7/19, and matinee 2pm shows on 7/14, 7/20 and 7/21. There will be a special sensory friendly performance on Saturday, July 13th at 7:30pm, and an ASL production on Saturday, July 20th at 2pm. Please view the website for updated information. The Winthrop PAC is located at 211 Rambler Rd, Winthrop, ME 04364. Beauty and the Beast is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International, Inc.. Please keep your eyes on the theater's social media pages for special events related to the production. For more information, or to purchase tickets, please feel free to email the theater at mcpboxoffice@gmail.com, call them at (207)370-9566, or purchase tickets online at www.monmouthcommunityplayers.org.

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



