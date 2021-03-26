Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Camden Opera House Returns to Live Performances With a Concert From Gordon Bok

Camden folk musician/composer/folklorist Gordon Bok has never sung the same solo concert twice.

Mar. 26, 2021  
Camden Opera House will reopen for live performances in April with a concert from Gordon Bok. This is the first in-person concert of the company's SoundCheck series, which has been broadcast online for several months.

Camden folk musician/composer/folklorist Gordon Bok has never sung the same solo concert twice, thanks to his extensive repertoire.

Safely distanced 45-seats/one-set-only concert in the auditorium. Doors open 7 p.m., safety protocols (face coverings required) in place. All seats are assigned, on a first-purchased/first-assigned basis.

The show also will be livestreamed on the company's Facebook page and archived on its YouTube channel.

The concert takes place on April 23, 2021.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://camdenoperahouse.thundertix.com/events/185158


