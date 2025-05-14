SESAME STREET LIVE: SAY HELLO! Comes to Overture Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“Sesame Street Live! Say Hello” a new live show from Round Room Live and Sesame Workshop, will bring the beloved characters from the iconic “Sesame Street” to life in a brand-new interactive production touring the U.S. and Canada—with a stop at Overture Center for the Arts on Wednesday, May 28 at 6 p.m. in Overture Hall.

Meet the friends from “Sesame Street Live! Say Hello!” with a $50 ticket add-on available for purchase online. In an exclusive post show photo experience, you and your family will have the opportunity to make a lasting memory of your visit by taking a photo alongside characters from “Sesame Street Live! Say Hello!” The photo experience will start shortly after the end of the show, so make sure to bring your camera—you’ll want to capture every moment!

Get ready to boogie before “Sesame Street Live! Say Hello” with a FREE Kid Disco! From 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the Rotunda Stage area (where Kids in the Rotunda happens), we’re throwing on our brightest rainbow gear for a dance party packed with music, crafts and tasty treats that will be available for purchase. Don’t miss out on the fun—come shake, shimmy and groove with us!

Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster and their friends from “Sesame Street” are coming to your neighborhood to say hello! At “Sesame Street Live! Say Hello,” sing, dance and play alongside your favorite furry friends, all while you follow Elmo’s puppy, Tango, in a fun game of hide and seek. So put on your dancing shoes and make your way to where the air is sweet for this all-new celebration on Sesame Street!

“We are overjoyed and honored to be collaborating with Sesame Workshop to bring a brand-new tour of ‘Sesame Street Live’ to stages across the U.S. and Canada,” said Round Room Live Founder and Co-President Stephen Shaw. “Round Room Live has a long history of exciting, innovative and engaging productions, and we’re thrilled to combine our dedication to premium, unforgettable entertainment with the beloved characters of “Sesame Street” in an interactive musical adventure that will create memorable experiences for families of all ages.”

“For over 50 years, Sesame Workshop has worked at the intersection of education, media and research, creating joyful experiences that enrich minds and expand hearts,” said Whit Higgins, Sesame Workshop Executive Vice President, Head of Global Enterprises. “Round Room Live has a history of working with new and iconic properties to create engaging and thrilling live events. We can’t wait for families and friends to enjoy this brand-new “Sesame Street” show filled with song, dance and a few fun and furry surprises.”

