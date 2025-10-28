Overture Center For The Arts Welcomes Three New Schools To Disney Musicals In Schools Program 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Overture Center’s Disney Musicals in Schools program continues to bring the magic of theater to students across Madison, inspiring creativity, teamwork and confidence in students and teachers alike. The program is an initiative developed by Disney Theatrical Group to create sustainable theater programs in under-resourced elementary schools.

This season, the company will welcome Conrad A Elvehjem Elementary School and Ray W. Heugel Elementary School as their first new schools to be added to the program since the pandemic. Beginning in January 2026, each school will host two Overture Teaching Artists for a 17-week residency, where students and teachers will rehearse twice a week and stage a 30-minute Disney KIDS musical. As a capstone to the experience, each school will perform one number from its show on Capitol Theater Stage in a spring Student Share Celebration.

They will also launch a mini residency at Carl Sandburg Elementary School where students will participate in a four-week program this fall, exploring singing, acting, dancing and behind-the-scenes design before performing for their families. Led by Overture Teaching Artists, this residency paves the way for schools, students and teachers to explore the world of musical theater on a slightly smaller scale before beginning their 17-week musical theater residency.

Alumni schools are going strong, and musicals will be produced this spring at Hawthorne, Virginia Henderson, Aldo Leopold, Mendota elementary schools and Nuestro Mundo Community School and three middle schools— Ray F. Sennett, in their second year, and Akira Toki and Annie Greencrow Whitehorse, both in their third year of the program.

During the past nine years, eight Madison Metropolitan School District elementary schools and three middle schools have successfully participated in the program with more than 2,500 students and 30 school teachers working together to create a culture of musical theater at their schools.

Using the unique world of musical theater, Disney Musicals in Schools helps to foster positive relationships between students, faculty, staff, parents and the community. Students and teachers work in teams, developing the wide spectrum of skills needed when producing a piece of musical theater, including critical thinking, problem solving, ensemble building, communication, self-confidence and interpersonal skills.

Disney Musicals in Schools was launched in 2010 in response to Disney Theatrical Group’s concern that under-resourced public elementary schools were not afforded equitable access to the arts. After successfully offering the program in New York City schools, Disney Theatrical Group began partnering with organizations in other communities across the United States.

Disney KIDS musicals, created in partnership with Music Theater International (MTI), are 30-minute musicals designed for elementary school performers and have been adapted from the classic Disney films “101 Dalmatians,” “Aladdin,” “Finding Nemo,” “Frozen,” “The Aristocats,” “The Jungle Book,” “The Lion King” and “Winnie the Pooh.”