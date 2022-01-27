Madison Shakespeare Company Announces Details for 10th Anniversary Season

Southern Wisconsin's year-round classic theater organization, Madison Shakespeare Company, announced today details for its 10th anniversary season. MSC's first production, Julius Caesar, premiered on July 26 2012 at Madison's Breese Stevens Field, before the venue's recent reinvention as a home for professional soccer and major touring acts.

In the first quarter of 2022, MSC will present A Valentine's Affair 2022, the return of MSC's signature event celebrating Valentine's Day and lovers of all stripes. Directed by Annie Jay, the production features love scenes from William Shakespeare and contemporaries Christopher Marlowe, Thomas Heywood, and John Donne. Performances are February 12, 14, and 15 at Madison's Brink Lounge.

In the second quarter, MSC will host a festival on Saturday April 23, coinciding with the recorded date of Shakespeare's death in 1616. Modeled after the "Shakespeare 400" events held worldwide in April 2016, the event will feature scenes and readings from his collected long-form and poetic works.

In the third quarter, MSC's cornerstone outdoor production will be the company premiere of Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Kendra C. Thompson. The top-tier comedy tracks the romantic push-pull of the witty Beatrice and Benedick, with an all-star supporting cast of Shakespearean fools, villains, and well-meaners. Performances will be in July 2022 for a two-weekend run.

Programming for the fourth quarter of 2022 will be announced at a later date.

Madison Shakespeare Company hit the ground running this year with a major boost from local audiences. The company's 2021 production of All's Well That Ends Well won the popular vote in the BroadwayWorld Madison Awards in all five nominated categories:

Best Play

Best Production of the Year

Best Direction of a Play (Kendra C. Thompson, All's Well That Ends Well)

Best Performer in a Play (Madeleine O'Keefe, Helena in All's Well)

Best Supporting Performer (Donavon Armbruster, Lafeu in All's Well)

"Madison Shakespeare's collaborators and audiences are as dedicated as they are resilient, and we're grateful to have enjoyed both for ten years and counting," said producer Jason Compton.