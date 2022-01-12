Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Madison Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Madison Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Brian Cowing - 46 PLAYS FOR AMERICA'S FIRST LADIES - Forward Theater

Best Direction Of A Play

Kendra C. Thompson - ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - Madison Shakespeare Company

Best Performer In A Play

Madeleine O'Keefe - ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - Madison Shakespeare Company

Best Play

ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - Madison Shakespeare Company

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - Madison Shakespeare Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Donavon Armbruster - ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - Madison Shakespeare Company