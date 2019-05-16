LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS Plays Overture Hall Late June

Madison is about to get a history lesson as "Latin History For Morons" plays at Overture Hall June 28, 2019.

When his son gets a school assignment on heroes, John seizes the chance to teach him all about the great figures of the Latino world. But once he sets out on his irreverent crash course across three continents and 3,000 years of history-from conquistadores to cumbia, Montezuma to Pitbull, and taking on the characters in all of it-he uncovers provocative truths that shock even him. John Leguizamo - LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS.

Emmy and Tony Award-winner John Leguizamo is bringing his one man show on the road after having two successful, sell-out runs in New York; the first at The Public Theater in 2017, then a Broadway transfer in the same year. The play received a Tony nomination for "Best Play" in 2017.

The creative team for "Latin History of Morons" includes Tony Taccone as the director, Rachel Hauck for set design, Alexander V. Nichols for lighting design and Bray Poor composed original music for the production as well as serving as sound designer.

