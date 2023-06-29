The Ultimate Barbershop Quartet Show Comes To The Kentucky Center in July

The Association of International Champions (AIC) - - The organization for people who have won the Barbershop Harmony Society’s annual International Quartet Contest – will be presenting the Ultimate Barbershop Quartet Show on Friday July 7 at 7:30 p.m. at The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts – Whitney Hall, 501 West Main Street.

The show entitled – MEMORIES – will bring together 11 International Champion Quartets spanning 5 decades.  The most Champion Quartets ever assembled for a champion’s AIC Show.

In addition – there will be a chorus of over 60 champions contributing to this celebration of the very best of Barbershop Singing.

 

Barbershop Harmony is a unique American musical art form – but when presented by International Champion groups, it is a cappella singing at its finest.  With 11 Champion Quartets,

on one stage, for one night only, it is a concert experience that comes along once in a generation.

 

Coming at the end of the 4th of July week, the show is a celebration of Americana filled with ringing chords, powerful music, and humor. It is a performance that will be remembered for years to come. 

 

Tickets are available atClick Here

 

Live Stream access also available at AICGOLD.com  




The Association of International Champions (AIC) - - The organization for people who have won the Barbershop Harmony Society’s annual International Quartet Contest – will be presenting the Ultimate Barbershop Quartet Show on Friday July 7 at 7:30 p.m. at The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts – Whitney Hall, 501 West Main Street.

Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD presented by Broadway Across America at Kentucky Performing Photo
Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD presented by Broadway Across America at Kentucky Performing Arts

To Kill a Mockingbird first hit bookstore shelves in 1960, where it has since become a staple in American literature. An academy award winning film adaptation was released two years later in 1962, and is equally synonymous with the title. The story focuses on a trial in which Tom Robinson, a black man is accused of assaulting Mayella Ewell, a white woman in 1930s Alabama. Atticus Finch takes on the task of representing Robinson. The story focuses on the aftermath of that choice, told through the eyes of Atticus’ youngest child, Jean Louise “Scout” Finch. 

Bobby Bones COMEDICALLY INSPIRATIONAL On Tour Coming To The Brown Theatre Photo
Bobby Bones COMEDICALLY INSPIRATIONAL On Tour Coming To The Brown Theatre

Radio and Television personality Bobby Bones announces the full schedule for his upcoming “Comedically Inspirational On Tour.” The tour comes to the Brown Theatre in Louisville, KY Friday, November 17. 

Louisville Orchestra Reveals Composers For 2023-24 and 2024-25 Creators Corps Photo
Louisville Orchestra Reveals Composers For 2023-24 and 2024-25 Creators Corps

Building on the success of the inaugural year of the Louisville Orchestra (LO) Creators Corps, the LO has announced the appointment of Creators through the 2024-25 season. The 2023-24 Creators are Alex Berko, Nkeiru Okoye and Tanner Porter, and the 2024-25 Creators will be Baldwin Giang, Brittany J. Green and Oswald Huỳnh.

