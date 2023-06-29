The Ultimate Barbershop Quartet Show Comes To The Kentucky Center in July

The Association of International Champions (AIC) - - The organization for people who have won the Barbershop Harmony Society’s annual International Quartet Contest – will be presenting the Ultimate Barbershop Quartet Show on Friday July 7 at 7:30 p.m. at The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts – Whitney Hall, 501 West Main Street.

The show entitled – MEMORIES – will bring together 11 International Champion Quartets spanning 5 decades. The most Champion Quartets ever assembled for a champion’s AIC Show.

In addition – there will be a chorus of over 60 champions contributing to this celebration of the very best of Barbershop Singing.

Barbershop Harmony is a unique American musical art form – but when presented by International Champion groups, it is a cappella singing at its finest. With 11 Champion Quartets,

on one stage, for one night only, it is a concert experience that comes along once in a generation.

Coming at the end of the 4th of July week, the show is a celebration of Americana filled with ringing chords, powerful music, and humor. It is a performance that will be remembered for years to come.

Tickets are available atClick Here

Live Stream access also available at AICGOLD.com