The Kentucky Center Presents VOICES Of Kentuckiana: A Classic Christmas

VOICES of Kentuckiana: A Classic Christmas comes to The Kentucky Center - Bomhard Theater on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 5 p.m.

Tickets start at $20. Kentucky Center members call the member hotline at (502) 566-5144. Standard tickets are available by calling (502) 584-7777, (800) 775-7777 and

in-person at The Kentucky Center box office and drive-thru. Please call (502) 566-5111 for information about the range of accessibility option we offer to enhance your performance experience.

From chestnuts roasting on an open fire to that "Home Alone" marathon on TV, the holidays are full of classic traditions for all kinds of families. VOICES of Kentuckiana's holiday concert, A Classic Christmas, will showcase personal stories of favorite Christmas traditions, set to the perfect soundtrack of the season.

VOICES of Kentuckiana is an inclusive community chorus that has been changing hearts and minds since 1994. As the oldest LGBTA arts organization in Kentucky, VOICES of Kentuckiana provides an opportunity for LGBTA and allies to sing and perform music that is meaningful to both the artists and their audiences.

VOICES of Kentuckiana is a part of an international LGBTA choral movement, which can be traced back to 1975 with the formation of Philadelphia's Anna Crusis Women's Choir. There are now over 200 LGBTA choruses located throughout North America, Europe, South America, Africa, and Asia to enhance gay and lesbian recognition and liberation through music.

As a member of GALA, or the Gay and Lesbian Association of Choruses, VOICES has traveled to international LGBTA choral festivals in Tampa, San Jose, Montreal, Miami and Denver. VOICES performs three major concerts each year at venues in Louisville, while also serving a large community of over 77 cities in Kentucky and Indiana.





