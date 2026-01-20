Kentucky Performing Arts To Present DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE At The Brown Theatre

🎭 NEW! Louisville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Louisville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kentucky Performing Arts will present DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE on Friday, January 23, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at The Brown Theatre.

Dinosaur World Live brings prehistoric creatures to the stage through large-scale, life-like puppetry, offering an interactive live theatre experience for audiences of all ages. The production features a range of dinosaurs, including Tyrannosaurus Rex, Giraffatitan, Microraptor, Segnosaurus, and Triceratops.

The show follows Miranda, the daughter of paleontologists who grew up on a remote island among dinosaurs, as she introduces audiences to her prehistoric companions. Designed to blend entertainment and education, the production concludes with a post-show dinosaur meet-and-greet.

Written and directed by Derek Bond, Dinosaur World Live is created by an award-winning creative team whose work includes collaborations with organizations such as The National Theatre, Royal Opera House, and Cirque du Soleil. The performance runs approximately 50 minutes, followed by a 15-minute interactive experience.

The production is recommended for audiences ages three and up and is designed to be accessible for younger viewers and first-time theatre attendees.