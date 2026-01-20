Kentucky Performing Arts To Present DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE At The Brown Theatre

Family-friendly live theatre event will feature life-like dinosaur puppetry.
Kentucky Performing Arts will present DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE on Friday, January 23, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at The Brown Theatre.
Dinosaur World Live brings prehistoric creatures to the stage through large-scale, life-like puppetry, offering an interactive live theatre experience for audiences of all ages. The production features a range of dinosaurs, including Tyrannosaurus Rex, Giraffatitan, Microraptor, Segnosaurus, and Triceratops.
The show follows Miranda, the daughter of paleontologists who grew up on a remote island among dinosaurs, as she introduces audiences to her prehistoric companions. Designed to blend entertainment and education, the production concludes with a post-show dinosaur meet-and-greet.
Written and directed by Derek Bond, Dinosaur World Live is created by an award-winning creative team whose work includes collaborations with organizations such as The National Theatre, Royal Opera House, and Cirque du Soleil. The performance runs approximately 50 minutes, followed by a 15-minute interactive experience.
The production is recommended for audiences ages three and up and is designed to be accessible for younger viewers and first-time theatre attendees.
