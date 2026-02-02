Gary Owen Adds Second Show for NO HARD FEELINGS Tour at Kentucky Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! Louisville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Louisville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kentucky Performing Arts and Live Nation have added a second performance of Gary Owen: No Hard Feelings Tour in Louisville. The stand-up comedian will now perform two shows on Friday, February 13 at the Brown Theatre, with performances scheduled for 8:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Gary Owen has built a career spanning more than two decades, with material drawn from his personal experiences, military background, and everyday life. His recent work has reached a growing audience through touring and digital platforms, contributing to increased demand for live performances.

The No Hard Feelings tour marks Owen’s first major North American theatre tour following a series of sold-out engagements at comedy clubs nationwide. The Louisville engagement will take place at the Brown Theatre, located at 315 West Broadway.

EVENT INFORMATION

Gary Owen: No Hard Feelings Tour

Friday, February 13

8:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Brown Theatre

315 W. Broadway

Louisville, KY