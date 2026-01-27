BORDEN: A NEW MUSICAL To Be Featured In Voices HEaRd : A Theatre Festival

🎭 NEW! Louisville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Louisville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

BORDEN: A New Musical, the NYC-developed new work exploring the infamous Lizzie Borden case, will travel from New York City to Lexington, Kentucky this June to take part in Voices HEaRd: A Theatre Festival, produced by Voices Amplified. Created by NYC-based writer Cavan Hendron, co-written by Aaron Roitman, and directed by Neeta Thadani, the musical examines the complex family dynamics of the Borden household before and after the 1892 murders, centering on the shifting power between sisters Emma and Lizzie.

The project has been in development for several years and includes extensive historical research in collaboration with acclaimed Lizzie Borden scholar Cara Robertson, who has officially joined the creative team as the show's Dramaturg and Historical Advisor. Robertson, widely recognized as the leading scholar on the Borden case and author of The Trial of Lizzie Borden, will travel with the production to Kentucky, with a special post-show talkback event featuring Robertson and the creative team to be announced at a later date.

Presented in collaboration with Voices Amplified, a Lexington-based theatre organization dedicated to empowering artists and amplifying underrepresented voices through brave and equitable spaces in arts education and performance, BORDEN: A New Musical will be featured as a development presentation during the festival, which runs June 4-14, 2026. Specific performance dates for BORDEN will be released soon.