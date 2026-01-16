Kentucky Performing Arts to Present KEEPERS OF THE DREAM: BEYOND THE DREAM

🎭 NEW! Louisville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Louisville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kentucky Performing Arts will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Keepers of the Dream: Beyond the Dream, taking place on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 5:00pm.

The event schedule begins with a Community Festival in the Main Lobby from 3:00–5:00pm, followed by the Beyond the Dream performance in Whitney Hall from 5:00–7:00pm. The event will be held at The Kentucky Center Whitney Hall. Admission is free and open to the public, and no tickets are required.

Keepers of the Dream: Beyond the Dream is a powerful community celebration honoring the life, legacy, and enduring impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The evening centers on Beyond the Dream, a moving short play interwoven with music, dance, spoken word, and theater, written by Rheonna Thornton and Nipsey Green and directed by LaShondra Hood.

The program begins with a vibrant community festival featuring local vendors, visual art, and live performances in The Kentucky Center's main lobby. The event includes the presentation of the Mayor's Freedom Award to Yvette L. Gentry and Darrell Griffith by Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, sponsored by Republic Bank, along with recognition of Kentucky Performing Arts' Living the Vision Award honorees Monica R. Sheckles and Lamont Collins—leaders advancing Dr. King's dream through service, leadership, and the arts.