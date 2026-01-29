Actors Theatre of Louisville to Host THE STORYTELLING REVOLUTION

🎭 NEW! Louisville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Louisville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Actors Theatre of Louisville will present The Storytelling Revolution Festival, a new work festival celebrating bold new stories that explore the wonder and complexity of our time. Produced in collaboration with the Louisville Fringe Festival, the festival will take place April 1–12, 2026, throughout Actors Theatre's Main Street Complex. Tickets for the festival will go on sale to members February 3 and to the public on February 17.

The Storytelling Revolution Festival brings together artists and companies from across Kentucky and the region for a grassroots, community-centered festival featuring world premieres, readings, immersive performances, dance-theatre, devised work, and experimental forms. The festival invites audiences to experience multiple productions in close proximity—encouraging conversation, connection, and discovery as part of the theatrical experience.

Actors Theatre of Louisville has a long and nationally recognized history of developing new work, including this season's world premiere of FDR's Very Happy Hour. For decades, Actors Theatre has served as a launchpad for playwrights, composers, ensembles, and interdisciplinary artists whose work has shaped the American theatre landscape.

The festival also reflects Actors Theatre's broader commitment to supporting artists at every stage of creation while welcoming audiences into the process of discovery.

In keeping with Actors Theatre's long tradition of festivals as shared cultural events, Storytelling Revolution Festival will also include opportunities for artists and audiences to gather beyond the stage.

Festival Gatherings

Actors Theatre will host an Opening Night Party on April 3 to kick off the Storytelling Revolution Festival, followed by a Closing Party on April 12 honoring the creativity and successes of the week. The parties will be open to all festival ticket holders and will include drinks, bites, music and mingling in the lobby spaces of the theatre complex.. Additional details will be announced.

FESTIVAL OFFERINGS

(Schedule and performance times to be announced)

Actors Theatre of Louisville presents

Wave After Wave

by Benjamin Benne

Directed by Amelia Acosta Powell

World Premiere produced by Actors Theatre of Louisville

Cousins Sean and Nathanael return to the same beach year after year, growing from childhood into adulthood as their lives, bodies, and the natural world change around them. Wave After Wave spans a century, exploring human and ecological transformation through a tender, complicated bond.

April 1-12 in the Bingham Theatre

Louisville Tens

With short plays by Sara Brown Bell, Stephanie Michelle Collins, Betsy Anne Huggins, Amy Pan, Terry Tocantins, Teresa Willis

An evening of short plays by Louisville writers that spark wonder, challenge convention, and reflect the heart and diversity of our region.

Sunday, April 5 at 7pm in the Bigham Theatre



Artists Collaborative Theatre presents

Blood Song: The Story of the Hatfields & the McCoys

Written by Chelsea Marcantel

Directed by Jason Justice

The official Kentucky state play on the Hatfield–McCoy feud, Blood Song is a gripping examination of family, tribalism, and cycles of violence, performed by a multigenerational company of Appalachian theatre artists.

Friday, April 10 at 7pm and Saturday, April 11 at 2pm in the Pamela Brown Auditorium

This Bridge Theatre presents

A Reading of Chagutok

by Vince Gatton

Directed by Zac Campbell-Hoogendyk

Four strangers travel to a remote Alaskan island to witness a rare phenomenon known as the Chagutok Lights. Expecting solitude, they find each other—and then a mystery—forcing unexpected collaboration and connection.

Sunday, April 12 at 7pm in the Bingham Theatre

Don't Do It! With Hannah Don't DeWitt

Hosted and curated by Hannah Don't DeWitt

An evening revue of wild, uncouth performance art by local artists, emphasizing work that is often discouraged elsewhere. Content warnings are plentiful; viewer discretion is advised.

Saturday, April 11 at 9pm in the Victor Jory Theatre

Ho Ho Havoc

By Eric Sharp and Andrew Newton Schaftlein

Starring May O'Nays

Belief and hope are at an all-time low—but May O'Nays has a plan. A holiday performance featuring original music, crafts, cookies, and a search for devotion in unexpected places.

Saturday, April 11 at 2pm and Sunday, April 11 at 2pm in the Victor Jory Theatre

La Petite Volontaire

Written and directed by Brittany Conder

A surreal exploration of self-doubt, curiosity, and resilience as one woman navigates an inner and outer world filled with unexpected tools, creatures, and possibilities.

Saturday, April 4 at 2pm and Sunday, April 5 at 2pm in the Victor Jory Theatre

Life of the Party

by Tara Anderson

Directed by Tory Parker

An immersive dark comedy set inside a shopping party that examines friendship, loss, and the stories we tell about death through the lens of multi-level marketing.

Saturday, April 11 at 7pm and Sunday, April 12 at 7pm in the Victor Jory Outer Lobby

Looking for Lilith Theatre Company presents

Because you were, I am!

An interactive journey through The Ancestors Project

An interactive performance sharing ancestral stories collected across Kentucky, inviting audiences to listen, participate, and reflect on the lives and legacies that shape our communities.

Saturday, April 4 at 7pm in the Victor Jory Theatre

Ambo Dance Theatre presents

Mimi

A 45-minute dance-theatre work exploring survival, agency, and autonomy through movement, multimedia, and intimate audience engagement.

Friday, April 10 at 7pm in the Victor Jory Theatre

She Dreams Entertainment presents

Romantics vs. Rebels

Written by Divinity Rose

A comedic, interactive performance where audiences pledge allegiance, choose sides, and participate in a playful theatrical contest filled with music, humor, and spectacle.

Friday, April 10 at 9pm in the Victor Jory Theatre

Sally Salem's Horror in the Holler!

Written and directed by Zoë Peterson

A family-friendly immersive show using puppetry and magic to bring Kentucky legends to life—from the Goatman of Pope Lick to the Witch Girl of Pilot's Knob.

Saturday, April 4 at 2pm and Sunday, April 5 at 2pm in the Victor Jory Theatre

This Bridge Theatre presents

Shotz!

A one-night-only short play festival where local playwrights, actors, and directors race against the clock to create and perform brand-new 10-minute plays.

Saturday, April 11 at 7pm in the Pamela Brown Auditorium

Show! The Show presents:

Never Bring a Gun to an Art Fight

A sketch comedy performance that absolutely will not derail into revolution. Definitely not. Especially not Joey.

Saturday, April 1 at 9pm in the Victor Jory Theatre

Mary Shelley Electric Company presents

The Tongue

A whimsical reimagining of Gogol's The Nose, blending puppetry, dance, music, and absurdity as a woman searches for her missing tongue—and her voice.

Saturday, April 4 at 2pm and Sunday, April 5 at 2pm in the Victor Jory Theatre

Additional information, full schedules, and tickets will be announced at a later date.