Louisville Orchestra to Present Free Spring Community Concerts

Louisville Orchestra has revealed an expanded slate of free community concerts this spring, featuring OrKIDStra: The Science of Sound on Saturday, March 21, 2026 at Whitney Hall and Music Without Borders: Voices, Rhythm, and Culture with neighborhood performances on March 26 and 27, 2026. Together, these programs reflect the orchestra's long standing commitment to accessibility, education, and meaningful connection through live orchestral music. Through its OrKIDStra and Music Without Borders programs, the orchestra continues to remove financial and cultural barriers, inviting families, students, and neighborhood audiences to experience world class music in welcoming, familiar spaces.

These spring concerts reflect a broader philosophy that has shaped the Louisville Orchestra for generations, that access to music should never depend on income, background, or prior experience. From large scale family concerts to neighborhood based performances hosted by trusted community partners, the orchestra's free programming is designed to meet people where they are and create shared cultural experiences that bring communities together.

“Community engagement is central to who we are,” said Sarah Lempke O'Hare, Director of Strategic Partnerships. “Programs like OrKIDStra and Music Without Borders allow us to meet people where they are, whether that is a family's first orchestra concert or a neighborhood gathering space, and create moments of connection through music that feel open, accessible, and meaningful.”

The spring lineup begins with OrKIDStra: The Science of Sound on Saturday, March 21, 2026 at 3 PM at Whitney Hall. This free, 60 minute concert with no intermission is designed especially for kids and families, offering a relaxed, engaging introduction to the orchestra.

This year's OrKIDStra concert holds special significance as it is presented as part of the Louisville Orchestra's historic MakingMUSIC program. Founded in 1940, MakingMUSIC is the orchestra's flagship education initiative and one of the longest running programs of its kind in the nation. For generations, MakingMUSIC has been a defining part of arts education in Louisville, reaching thousands of elementary students and instilling a lasting love for music.

Through a unique partnership with Jefferson County Public Schools, all fourth and fifth grade students participate in MakingMUSIC at no cost. Each year, students either attend a core concert with free tickets and transportation or experience in school visits from orchestra musicians. By opening this year's MakingMUSIC concert to the public as an OrKIDStra performance, the Louisville Orchestra is extending a tradition once reserved for students to families and the broader community.

“MakingMUSIC has shaped generations of young listeners in Louisville,” said Gabriel Lefkowitz, who will conduct this year's concert joined by Association of Louisville Orchestra Concerto Winner, cellist Sonya Moomaw. “Inviting families into this experience allows us to share that legacy more widely and help kids connect what they hear to how sound is created across the orchestra.”

OrKIDStra: The Science of Sound explores how music comes to life through shimmering strings, thundering percussion, and soaring brass. Through interactive moments and familiar music, children and their grown ups will discover how instruments work together to create sound. The program features recognizable selections such as music from How to Train Your Dragon, alongside energetic favorites including Strauss's Thunder and Lightning Polka, Anderson's Jazz Pizzicato, and Sousa's Liberty Bell March. Pre concert activities will offer hands on ways for all ages to explore the science behind sound and deepen the experience.

Later that week, the Louisville Orchestra continues its neighborhood focused programming with Music Without Borders: Voices, Rhythm, and Culture, part of an ongoing free concert series that brings the orchestra directly into community spaces across the city. Performances take place on Thursday, March 26, 2026 at 7:30 PM at The West End School and Friday, March 27, 2026 at 7:30 PM at Neighborhood House.

Music Without Borders is designed to transcend cultural and economic barriers by presenting free concerts in trusted neighborhood locations. Each program highlights the richness of global musical traditions and the universal language of music as a force for connection and understanding. Led by conductor Kimcherie Lloyd, Voices, Rhythm, and Culture features bold rhythms, expressive melodies, and music inspired by dance and tradition.

The concerts feature violist Evan Vicic and vocalist La'Shelle Allen, whose performances and arrangements add contemporary perspectives rooted in tradition. With music by Kevin Day, LO Creator Corps Composer Anthony Green, Beethoven, Coleridge Taylor, Ruth Crawford Seeger, and Rimsky Korsakov, the program offers a thoughtfully curated mix of styles that is engaging and approachable for first time listeners.

This spring's programming also builds on a recent milestone in the orchestra's commitment to accessibility. In December, the Louisville Orchestra pledged to donate one free ticket to the community for every ticket sold. Through that initiative, more than 2,159 tickets were sold, resulting in a commitment to distribute 2,159 free tickets to upcoming performances. These tickets will be shared through community partners, extending access to live music across Louisville throughout the year.

All spring community concerts are free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged to receive event updates and pre-concert information. Seating for all performances is general admission and available on a first-come, first-served basis.