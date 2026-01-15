Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Louisville Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Mayo Nays - WILL YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR? - Drag Daddy Productions



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Evender Hodges-Sanders - ROMEO & JULIET - Antagonist Productions



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kelly Doyle - DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Clarksville Little Theatre



Best Dance Production

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Derby Dinner Playhouse



Best Direction Of A Musical

Treyton Blackburn - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Adventure Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Daniel Ellis - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Woodford Theatre



Best Ensemble

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Shelby County Community Theater



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Aaron Goodwin - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Ramsey Theatre Company



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Sloan Doyle - DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Clarksville Little Theatre



Best Musical

GREASE - Ramsey Theatre Company



Best New Play Or Musical

FOUR OLD BROADS ON THE HIGH SEAS - Barn Lot Theater



Best Performer In A Musical

Addison DeSimone - DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Clarksville Little Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Evender Hodges Sanders - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Woodford Theatre



Best Play

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Hanover College Theatre



Best Production of an Opera

THIS LITTLE LIGHT OF MINE - Kentucky Opera



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Courtney Sturgill/Nathan Milliner - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Shelby County Community Theater



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Wesley Thomas - ALL SHOOK UP - Clarksville Little Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Abby Murphy - GREASE - Ramsey Theatre Company



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Evender Hodges Sanders - ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - ActOUT Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Clarksville Little Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

Woodford Theatre

