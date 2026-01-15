 tracker
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 15, 2026
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Louisville Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Mayo Nays - WILL YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR? - Drag Daddy Productions

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Evender Hodges-Sanders - ROMEO & JULIET - Antagonist Productions

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kelly Doyle - DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Clarksville Little Theatre

Best Dance Production
SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Derby Dinner Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Musical
Treyton Blackburn - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Adventure Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Daniel Ellis - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Woodford Theatre

Best Ensemble
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Shelby County Community Theater

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Aaron Goodwin - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Ramsey Theatre Company

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Sloan Doyle - DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Clarksville Little Theatre

Best Musical
GREASE - Ramsey Theatre Company

Best New Play Or Musical
FOUR OLD BROADS ON THE HIGH SEAS - Barn Lot Theater

Best Performer In A Musical
Addison DeSimone - DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Clarksville Little Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Evender Hodges Sanders - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Woodford Theatre

Best Play
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Hanover College Theatre

Best Production of an Opera
THIS LITTLE LIGHT OF MINE - Kentucky Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Courtney Sturgill/Nathan Milliner - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Shelby County Community Theater

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Wesley Thomas - ALL SHOOK UP - Clarksville Little Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Abby Murphy - GREASE - Ramsey Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Evender Hodges Sanders - ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - ActOUT Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Clarksville Little Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Woodford Theatre

