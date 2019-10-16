The Kentucky Center presents Kentucky, USA with host Ben Sollee on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $20. Kentucky Center members can call the member hotline at (502) 566-5144. Standard tickets are available at www.kentuckycenter.org/presents, by phone (502) 584-7777, (800) 775-7777, and in-person at The Kentucky Center box office and drive-thru. Please call (502) 566-5111 for information about the range of accessibility options we offer to enhance your performance experience.

Kentucky-born musician and host Ben Sollee has teamed up with The Kentucky Center to launch his new radio show, Kentucky, USA, in front of a live audience.

Sollee had his start performing as part of the onstage cast of Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour. Since then, he has travelled the world; created music for stage, screen and virtual reality; earned an Emmy Award for his 2018 score "Base Ballet;" and curated hundreds of live events, including experiences for the Speed Art Museum and Lincoln Center.

Sollee will be joined on stage by live talent, including innovative steel pianist Jonathan Scales with his band Forchestra and Louisville native, jazz-blues-soul artist Zlynn Harris.





Related Articles Shows View More Louisville Stories

More Hot Stories For You