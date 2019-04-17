The Kentucky Center And 91.9 WFPK Present The Paul Thorn Band With Scott Miller

The Kentucky Center presents The Paul Thorn Band with Scott Miller on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway. Tickets start at $35. Kentucky Center members can call the member hotline at (502) 566-5144. Standard tickets are available at www.kentuckycenter.org/presents, by phone (502) 584-7777, (800) 775-7777, and in-person at The Kentucky Center box office and drive-thru. Please call (502) 566-5111 for information about the range of accessibility options we offer to enhance your performance experience.

Raised in Tupelo, Mississippi, among the same spirits who nurtured young Elvis generations before, Paul Thorn has rambled down back roads, battled four-time world champion boxer Roberto Duran on national television, signed with and been dropped by a major label, performed on stages with Bonnie Raitt, Mark Knopfler, Sting and John Prine among many others and made some of the most emotionally restless, yet relatable music of our time.

With 20 years of writing, touring and entertaining under his belt, Paul shows no signs of slowing down with his new record, "Don't Let the Devil Ride." Breaking genre barriers and topping charts, the album introduces a new twist to his already-entertaining live show.

"This is the culmination of my whole life in music, coming back to my gospel roots," says Paul about his newest album. "My message on this record is 'let's get together' - I want to help lighten your load and make you smile."





