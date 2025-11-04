THE WOOD BROTHERS: PUFF OF SMOKE TOUR is Coming to Kentucky Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Wood Brothers will bring their Puff of Smoke Tour with DUG to Paristown Hall on Saturday, November 8 at 8:00 PM. The Wood Brothers formed after brothers Chris and Oliver Wood pursued separate musical careers for 15 years.

Chris had already built legions of devoted fans for his incomparable work as one-third of Medeski Martin & Wood, while Oliver's band King Johnson earned a loyal following in the South.

With drummer Jano Rix joining as a permanent third member, The Wood Brothers have evolved into one of roots music's most revered acts, playing sold-out shows across North America, earning a Grammy Award nomination, and releasing nine studio albums—including their forthcoming Puff of Smoke, that came out on August 1.

The Wood Brothers have partnered with American Friends of Canadian Conservation, donating $1 per ticket to support The Nature Trust of British Columbia (NTBC) in conserving ecologically rich wetlands and protecting irreplaceable land from development. Every $1 donated will be matched by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service with $2 to help save endangered wetlands. Learn more here.