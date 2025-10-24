STARDEW VALLEY: SYMPHONY OF SEASONS is Coming to Kentucky Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons will be presented at The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts – Whitney Hall.

Symphony of Seasons is a brand-new concert experience celebrating the beloved game Stardew Valley. Curated by Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe, the show features a full 35-piece orchestra and brings the game’s most memorable music to life, accompanied by gameplay footage and original content created exclusively for this tour.

Attendees will journey through the seasons of Stardew Valley, from planting their first crops to reaching the summit. Music highlights include iconic themes tied to the game’s most cherished locations such as Pelican Town, Skull Cavern, Ginger Island, Calico Desert, the Submarine, the Wizard’s Tower, and more. Designed for both longtime fans and newcomers, Symphony of Seasons blends nostalgia, exploration, and live performance into an immersive celebration of the game’s world.