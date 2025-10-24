 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

STARDEW VALLEY: SYMPHONY OF SEASONS is Coming to Kentucky Performing Arts

The performance will take place on Sunday, October 26, at 7:00pm.

By: Oct. 24, 2025
STARDEW VALLEY: SYMPHONY OF SEASONS is Coming to Kentucky Performing Arts Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons will be presented at The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts – Whitney Hall.

Symphony of Seasons is a brand-new concert experience celebrating the beloved game Stardew Valley. Curated by Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe, the show features a full 35-piece orchestra and brings the game’s most memorable music to life, accompanied by gameplay footage and original content created exclusively for this tour.

Attendees will journey through the seasons of Stardew Valley, from planting their first crops to reaching the summit. Music highlights include iconic themes tied to the game’s most cherished locations such as Pelican Town, Skull Cavern, Ginger Island, Calico Desert, the Submarine, the Wizard’s Tower, and more. Designed for both longtime fans and newcomers, Symphony of Seasons blends nostalgia, exploration, and live performance into an immersive celebration of the game’s world.



Regional Awards
Need more Louisville Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Death Becomes Her
129 ratings

Death Becomes Her
Hamilton
113 ratings

Hamilton
Punch
24 ratings

Punch
Beetlejuice
4 users

Beetlejuice

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos