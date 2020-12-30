Pandora Productions Presents the Regional Premier Of A BOY AND HIS SOUL By Colman Domingo

Pandora Productions, Louisville's only theatre company dedicated and most trusted to tell the stories of the LGBTQ community, continues her virtual 2020-2021 season with A BOY AND HIS SOUL, a sweet comedy by Colman Domingo. A spin of hits down memory lane, A BOY AND HIS SOUL will be presented as a video on demand production which allows the company to adapt to the world around us, keeping our audience, actors and production teams safe.

Where do you get soul? From the kitchen rotary phone cord your sister stretched out nine feet? From never learning the real secrets of your crazy cousin until you were older? From the broken Easy Bake oven your brother used to torment your sister's Barbie dolls? Or from the memory of watching your parents sell the house you grew up in? Maybe you get soul from listening to the music on WDAS FM with your mother in the backyard at midnight on a hot summer evening. From Stevie, Aretha, Marvin, Chaka, Barry, Gladys...and Colman. Propelled by the beat of classic soul, smooth R&B and disco, this is the soundtrack of a boy's coming of age in 70s and 80s Philadelphia.

A BOY AND HIS SOUL, sponsored by Scott Schaftlein & Andrew Newton Schaftlein, will be produced and videotaped live at the Henry Clay Theatre and presented virtually as video on demand on the ShowTix4U platform. Tony Smith stars as Jay Jay. He is directed by the company's Artistic Director, Michael J. Drury.

A BOY AND HIS SOUL will run for two weekends: January 15 - 17, 22 - 24 on demand. Advanced tickets are $22 per screen and are available online at www.PandoraProds.org or by calling 502.216.5502.