Northern Kentucky University School of the Arts is Calling For Submissions for the Y.E.S. FESTIVAL

Northern Kentucky University School of the Arts is once again calling for submissions for the 20th anniversary of our award-winning Year End Series Festival of New Plays - THE Y.E.S. FESTIVAL, running April 8-18, 2021.

Submissions will be accepted from Jan. 15 until June 1, 2020.

Two plays will be selected for performance in the festival. The selected playwrights will each receive a cash prize of $400 and an expense-paid (travel and accommodations) visit to NKU to see their plays in production. Selected plays will receive a full production.

For additional information visit nku.edu/yesfestival or contact:

Michael King, Co-Project Director

mking@nku.edu • (859) 572-5647

Corrie Danieley, Co-Project Director

danieleyc1@nku.edu • (859) 572-5451

WHAT TO SUBMIT

· Full-length plays and musicals are eligible. The author must fully own all rights.

· No children's theatre, one-acts, or reader's theatre pieces will be considered.

· Adaptations will only be considered if the adapted work is in the public domain.

· Submissions may not have had a previous professional or university production.

· In deciding what to submit, a writer should know the festival will be cast with undergraduate student actors. Submissions with larger casts are looked upon favorably in the selection process.

· Scripts must be standard sized and legibly typed. Standard Dramatists Guild format is preferred.

· Submissions (ONE per playwright) should include a one-page synopsis and a cast list with brief character descriptions.

· For musicals, please also include libretto, a list of characters with vocal ranges, demo CD and samples of the score.

HOW TO SUBMIT

· Online submission information available at nku.edu/yesfestival.

· Printed submissions, accompanied by an entry form (available at nku.edu/yesfestival), should be mailed to:

Michael King

NKU School of the Arts

Nunn Drive, FA 205

Highland Heights, KY 41099

· Enclose a self-addressed stamped postcard if you wish the project director to acknowledge receipt of your script. Online submissions will be acknowledged via email.

· Printed scripts are not returnable unless specifically requested and accompanied by a self-addressed stamped envelope. Returnable scripts will be mailed back after the selected playwrights have been notified.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

· Selections will be made and selected playwrights notified by Sept. 2020.

· The names of the winning plays will be posted on the Y.E.S. Festival website in Oct. 2020.

· Selected playwrights must be available to visit the festival about one week before opening so that their visit can be arranged to include late rehearsals and the premiere of their play. Festival dates are April 8-18, 2021. The visiting dates are at the discretion of the festival. NKU will cover the cost of travel and accommodations. Selected playwrights will receive a cash prize of $400.

· Playwrights and directors of their plays will participate in one post-show question-and-answer session with the audience.





Related Articles Shows View More Kentucky Stories

More Hot Stories For You