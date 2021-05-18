Live Nation and Kentucky Performing Arts Present Andrew Schulz: THE INFAMOUS TOUR

Andrew Schulz: The Infamous Tour comes to The Brown Theatre, Friday, October 8, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Taking revenge on 2020, Andrew Schulz created and stars in SCHULZ SAVES AMERICA, which is now streaming on Netflix. As one of the most viewed stand-up comedians in the world, this four-part special tackled last year's most divisive topics through Schulz's hilariously unapologetic takes.

Schulz's stand-up clips posted on YouTube have amassed over 252 million views, and his latest comedy special, "THE CROWD WORK SPECIAL", has been viewed over 4 million times. His other specials, "441" and "VIEWS FROM THE CIS", have been viewed over 18 million times.

Schulz's debut comedy album "551" was #1 on Billboard, Apple Music, Spotify, iTunes, Google Play and Amazon Music.

