Live Nation and Kentucky Performing Arts Present Andrew Schulz: THE INFAMOUS TOUR

Taking revenge on 2020, Andrew Schulz created and stars in SCHULZ SAVES AMERICA, which is now streaming on Netflix.

May. 18, 2021  

Andrew Schulz: The Infamous Tour comes to The Brown Theatre, Friday, October 8, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Taking revenge on 2020, Andrew Schulz created and stars in SCHULZ SAVES AMERICA, which is now streaming on Netflix. As one of the most viewed stand-up comedians in the world, this four-part special tackled last year's most divisive topics through Schulz's hilariously unapologetic takes.

Schulz's stand-up clips posted on YouTube have amassed over 252 million views, and his latest comedy special, "THE CROWD WORK SPECIAL", has been viewed over 4 million times. His other specials, "441" and "VIEWS FROM THE CIS", have been viewed over 18 million times.

Schulz's debut comedy album "551" was #1 on Billboard, Apple Music, Spotify, iTunes, Google Play and Amazon Music.

The mission of Kentucky Performing Arts is to build lifelong relationships with the arts. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seek to preserve and promote the history, heritage and arts of the Commonwealth. Three locations comprise the family of venues under Kentucky Performing Arts umbrella:

Visit the Kentucky Center at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.


