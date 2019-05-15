Laughter is on the Menu at NKU's Commonwealth Theatre

Commonwealth Theatre Company at Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts is proud to present the Noël Coward comedy of FALLEN ANGELS, and the farewell production of CHURCH GIRLS: THE MUSICAL. A buffet dinner will be served in the NKU SOTA Art Gallery with performances taking place in the NKU Robert & Rosemary Stauss Theatre.

Fallen Angels

By Sir Noël Coward

June 7-23, 2019

Before Julia and Jane married their husbands Fred and Willy - there was Maurice, a former French lover. While the women's blissfully ignorant husbands are away on a golf trip, he shows up and reminds them of what they might be missing. Following an evening of drunkenness and fevered anticipation, Julia and Jane become concerned that indiscretions from their past will be revealed, and comedic antics ensue. FALLEN ANGELS is a sparkling, hilarious comedy about rivalry and manners, resulting in a champagne cocktail of wit and charm.

Church Girls: The Musical

By Ken Jones

Lyrics by Christine Jones

Music by Jamey Strawn

July 5-21, 2019

The "ladies" of Umatilla Second Christian Church Women's Auxiliary League are back and producing their annual Mother's Day pageant. As the "church girls" prepare for their pageant, chaos and calamity bring out less than 'saintly' behavior. The result is Heaven sent hilarity! Making its farewell performance, CHURCH GIRLS: THE MUSICAL is a campy, cheeky, audacious musical comedy that will hit your funny bone and keep you laughing.

Cast for Fallen Angels

Rachel Perin as Julia Sterroll

Cary Davenport as Frederick Sterroll

Mindy Heithaus as Jane Banbury

Andrew Bishop as William Banbury

Kimberly Lazzeri as Saunders

Matt Krieg as Maurice Duclos

Cast for Church Girls: The Musical

Roger Pille as Minerva Beehimer/Rev. Harv Feldspar/Sammy Coldenspore/Harley Buford

Ken Jones as Daisy Feldspar/Dale Shirkwater/Felicity Shirkwater/Irma Snead

Roderick Justice as Maisy Shirkwater/Myron Posey/Frankie Feldspar/Naomi Mai Hooker

James Jones as Larry Coldenspore/Sherry Coldenspore/Shayna Beehimer/Rupert Eikenberry

Je'Shaun Jackson as Revita Glory/Jefferson Glory/Darnell Nusspickle

Brandon Bentley as Cloretta Powers/Horseshoe Dumpling/Studley Griggs

Jamey Strawn as Darlene Opal

Tickets: $40 single tickets or $65 for two-show package (includes buffet dinner and show)

More information: nku.edu/ctc or 859-572-5464





