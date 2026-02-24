Joshua Harmon's PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC is Coming to The Kentucky Center

🎭 NEW! Louisville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Louisville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

ShPIeL's upcoming production Prayer for the French Republic by playwright Joshua Harmon, will be at Kentucky Center in the MeX Theater March 19-29.

Nominated for 3 Tony Awards including Best Play, Prayer for the French Republic won the 2022 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play, the 2022 Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Play, and the inaugural Theater J Trish Vradenburg Jewish Play Prize.

The play celebrates Jewish continuity and diversity through the Salomon-Benhamou family (French and North African, secular, American, religious), whose roots go back in France more than a thousand years. But an antisemitic incident occurs and the family is sent into a tumult, questioning “Are we really safe?”

Prayer for the French Republic is a timely story about the Solomon - Benhamou family meeting the pain and challenges of antisemitism in the world today. Directed by ShPIeL's Artistic Producing Director, David Y. Chack (dir. The Green Book, Mother Courage and Her Children, Indecent, Chagall in School, Room 1214) the play travels back and forth in time, showing the family's resilience, love, humor, and poignant memories as they debate the complexities of being a Jew today.